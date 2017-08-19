Commission still drafting proposals to potentially outsource Freedom Hall management

Near the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting, City Manager Pete Peterson provided an update on the process, including a recent inquiry to the state attorney general about selling alcohol in Freedom Hall.

“We're awaiting, as you directed, a response from the attorney general before we move that any further,” Peterson said.

“I did make inquiry this week about where the AG was with his opinion, and the response was that it typically takes two to three months before we'll get any kind of answer out of that.”

The controversy surrounding alcohol sales revolves around a state law that beer cannot be sold on a school campus. Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School both occasionally use the arena. Schools do get priority use of the cafeteria, kitchen and physical education area.

Peterson expects a response from Attorney General Herbert Slatery III’s office about alcohol sales in a month or two, but in the meantime, commissioners directed city staff to move forward with collecting requests for proposals.

But what exactly is the City Commission asking for in the RFP?

“From my standpoint, I would like to see whatever firm comes in, take total management of it,” said City Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin. “They're going to have to obviously be accommodating to ETSU, and ETSU's use. They have to understand that, but I don't want to have somebody managing it, us managing a portion of it and ETSU managing a portion of it.”

As far as how the financials will play out, Freedom Hall has consistently lost money over the years and the city budgets at least a $250,000 subsidy each year to keep it operational.

“If (a firm) is willing to do it for us and we're not going to be paying them a subsidy, I don't have any particular expectation of sharing in the revenue,” Van Brocklin said.

“What I want to see is this facility well utilized, and to the benefit of the public well beyond what we're making it a benefit to the public. We want to see acts brought in that we're not currently seeing.”

With an $11 million renovation project nearly complete, the City of Johnson City isn’t legally allowed to be a “promoter,” therefore it leases the building to independent promoters who host events.

“The issue is we can’t put money at risk. We can’t book an act and hope to make money on it. It’s not a reflection on what’s been done, it’s how it gets done moving forward,” Mayor David Tomita said.

“There’s not been a decision to do anything yet, only a decision to explore what options are out there. I want to be very clear that it’s not any sort of real dissatisfaction with anything that’s going on out there, it’s just a private entity has more options than a public entity.”

The only revenues Johnson City receives from current Freedom Hall events derive from parking, concessions and rental fees.

At least two firms, Spectra and Pinnacle Venue Services of San Antonio, Texas, have already toured the 53-year-old arena, but no deal has been struck, yet.

“Based on our prior conversations, my understanding was this is an all or nothing (request for proposal),” Peterson told the commission.

“We want to know who's interested in totally operating the facility and what the cost or benefit to us would be. From that, this (commission) will make a determination as to whether or not to hire someone to provide that service under the terms and conditions proposed, you can reject all the proposals and continue doing what you're doing, or modify what you're doing and continue to run it as a city-operated facility. My understanding was that there wasn't any partial in-and-out to it.”

Tomita said he’d like an agreed-upon, definitive request for proposal distributed to private companies sometime during next month, and hopefully have something to consider by the end of the year.

