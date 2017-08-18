Source: Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Despite Trump’s recent pledge to answer further aggression from North Korea with “fire” and “fury,” Bannon told The American Prospect in a Wednesday interview that there’s no military solution to the threat.

In the same interview, Bannon described the white supremacist movement as "losers," ''a fringe element" and "a collection of clowns."

The movement's march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence. Trump has said there were "very fine people" on both sides.