Johnson City Commission approves discontinuing funeral escorts

Despite decades of providing free escorts to local funeral homes, the Johnson City Commission unanimously voted Thursday on Police Chief Mark Sirois’ recommendation to discontinue the practice.

The resolution will take effect in 30 days.

Before the vote, Sirois provided a detailed presentation from two years of research into the matter.

With 10 crashes directly tied to Johnson City police providing funeral escorts since 2012, Sirois made the recommendation to provide a safer traffic environment.

“I was pleased with the board’s decision this evening, and I believe moving forward with this, it will make our driving environment here in the city safer for everyone,” Sirois said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision on anyone’s part because it is a long-standing tradition in our area. But just for the sake of improving public safety in our city, and also I must admit, there is a libability aspect (to discontinuing the service), as well.”

The current practice involves one patrol car leading the procession. For longer processions, patrol cars will stop traffic at all intersections along the route, but Sirois said this isn’t feasible for every funeral.

As an example, Sirois said a funeral from Morris-Baker on East Oakland Avenue to the Mountain Home National Cemetery would involve 11 officers stopping traffic at each intersection.

Between Sept. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015, the Johnson City Police Department provided an estimated 847 funeral escorts, equaling about 45 a month for 45 minutes a day.

Before the commission voted, Mayor David Tomita opened the floor for public discussion, but no one spoke in favor or against the matter.

“Chief, I would tell you that initially, I was not in favor of the change. As you said, it’s a long-held tradition and shows respect,” Vice Mayor Jenny Brock said.

“When we really got into the length of some of the processions and how cars are exposed unless we have an officer there at the intersections ... and having talked to some of the funeral directors, who feel like this is the right move to make, that I’m going to support it.”

In general, Sirois said most funeral home directors were supportive of discontinuing the service.

“I think it’ll work, but we’ll probably have some negative feedback as well,” Al Dugger, director of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, told the Johnson City Press earlier this month.

“The larger cities have all discontinued that and Johnson City has grown so much, so that’s probably part of it. Some traditions change, and I know that’ll be a hard one to accept.”

Sirois checked with 16 police departments across the state about the practice and found seven departments still did escorts, while eight had discontinued the service.

In other business, the commission voted to revise its vacation benefit for the first time since 1991 to remain competitive with surrounding cities and the private sector.

The new policy includes employees who’ve worked between six and 10 years will receive 13 vacation days. The previous plan gave employees with 10 years of service or less 10 vacation days and employees with between 10 and 15 years service 12 vacation days.