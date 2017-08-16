Regional cooperation cited in joint economic development board

Humphrey was speaking during the quarterly meeting of the Carter County Joint Economic and Community Development Board. The board is made up of representatives from Carter and Washigton counties, and the municipalities of Elizabethton, Watauga and Johnson City.

To underscore Humphrey's comments, Mitch Miller, chief executive officer of the Washington County Economic Development Council, spoke on regional economic activity, including efforts to receive grants to help market industrial sites.

Humprhey said Carter County has one industrial site with immediate potential. That is the Matheson Property on U.S. Highway 19E, a former aluminum extrusion plant occupied by several aluminum companies over the years before it was closed by Alcoa.

Education and certification of workers has also been a key regional focus and Carter County demonstrated during the meeting that it is in the forefront of that effort.

Susan Robinson, economic and community development director for Humphrey, told the board the county has just been certified in the state's Three-Star program and that she had been successful in obtaining a $25,000 award from the program.

Robinson said the award will be leveraged through Lottie Ryans, director of workforce and literacy initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District. Ryans attended Tuesday's meeting.

The investment is to assist in the district's efforts to achieve the title of a "work ready community" under the ACT national aptitude and readiness testing organization.

The program provides readiness certification for individual employees. The certification is recognized throughout the United States.

While Carter County has only one manufacturing site that is ready for occupancy, Humphrey said the county has many more assets that can help the county with tourism.

Humphrey said the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development has designated seven adventure tourism districts in Carter County. They are: Roan Mountain, Watauga Lake, Elizabethton, Watauga River, Stoney Creek, Doe River Gorge and Tweetsie Trail.

Humphrey said the county's tourism assets have figured prominently into a recent hotel feasibility study. One hotel developer has recently met with local officials.

Ken Gough, chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee, said the county is creating an access point on the Doe River at Hampton High School for kayakers and canoeists. He said Carter County already has an international reputation for the quality of its rapids and waterfalls. He said the opening of the access point will resonate with those interests.

Humphrey gave credit to several independent citizens groups for the Doe River access point and other outdoor initiatives. He said the IDEAs group and Carter County Proud are having an impact.