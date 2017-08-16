Budget panel recommends spending $1.09 million to replace Washington County Detention Center roof

County Mayor Dan Eldridge said the roof, dating from 1996 — the same time the building was erected — had surpassed its 20-year lifespan and was beginning to deteriorate beyond repair.

“We’ve been working on the roof for probably the last five years, fixing leaks, replacing gutters and trying to extend the life of the roof,” Eldridge said.

“We’re just at the point now where it’s necessary to replace it. It has been on there for more than 20 years now and it had a 20-year life. We’re going to have to replace the roof, the insulation under it, all of the coping, flashing, gutters, downspouts.”

Randy Christiansen, Burleson Construction Company’s director of building information modeling, said the cost of the new roof would not exceed $1,096,065 and could be completed in three phases.

The first phase would include re-roofing the southwest end of the building, and according to the proposal, will cost $586,510 for installing structural steel, building the roof and providing security.

The second phase includes the adjacent section of roofing on the building’s west end and is estimated to cost $168,765. Replacing the roof on the detention center’s entrance and main building will comprise the final phase and is projected to cost $179,790.

The remaining costs are comprised of design, construction manager, general contractor and bond fees totaling $161,000.

Commissioners also chose to spend $78,505 for a 30-year warranty on the EPDM roof, which Christiansen described as a “synthetic rubber” application used on flat roofs.

“What you heard today was a recommendation to replace it with a 30-year warranty, which means this won’t have to be dealt with for many years,” Eldridge said.

The proposal also included a $5,930 cost reduction if all three phases were approved and completed as part of the same project, which the committee chose to do.

If the full commission approves the motion this month, Christiansen projected roof construction could last up to eight months depending on the weather.

“We want to get this done immediately. We want to get as much of this finished this fall, as we can,” Eldridge said.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Department representative and Eldridge both confirmed the construction would not stop or hamper operations at the detention center.

Commissioners also discussed repairing the chiller boiler system inside the old Jonesborough Courthouse, but instead, Eldridge made clear he wanted security protocols and exterior renovations to be a greater priority.

With the Tennessee General Assembly recently passing a mandate requiring metal detectors and hired security for public buildings to ban handguns, Eldridge said he hopes to decrease the number of courthouse entrances to two and add a handicap ramp. The remaining exterior doors to the courthouse will remain locked at all times, he said.

Looking forward, the mayor mentioned the possibility of obtaining onsite security from either the Washington County Sheriff’s Office or a private sector security group.

By next month, Eldridge hopes the budget panel can pass a motion to replace the old Jonesborough Courthouse’s roof, restore its decorative cornice and repaint its exterior.

