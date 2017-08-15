More than 100 apply to be Johnson City's third assistant city manager

As a remedy, Peterson recommended, and it was approved in this year’s budget, that a third assistant city manager be hired to oversee departmental operations, providing more time for the city’s CEO to execute executive duties, concentrate on business recruitment and bolster strategic leadership.

As of Monday, Steve Willis, Johnson City’s human resources director, said 105 applications were submitted since the assistant city manager job was posted on July 19.

“We're still in the process of going through those, which is quite challenging (because of the quantity),” Willis said. “We've had a good response. I can't really comment on the quality of the response because we're just really getting started, but we're certainly moving on it.”

The job requires a master’s degree in public administration, business administration or a related field and a minimum of five to seven years of “progressively responsible local government management experience.”

“We have the position posted through at least Sept. 15, so it will be my goal to get through everything by early September so we can determine if we want to extend that (deadline) or if we want to cut it off and run with what we have,” Willis said.

Preferred qualifications include: prior experience in a city or county managerial role; experience in a full-service community; knowledge of local, state and federal laws and applicability to local entities and demonstrated ability to implement change with measurable accomplishments.

Obviously, a crucial characteristic will be the selectee’s ability to manage the “day-to-day” tasks associated with the city’s 25 departments, or those departments assigned to him or her.

Current Assistant City Manager Charlie Staahl’s responsibilities include Freedom Hall, Parks and Recreation, the Seniors’ Center, Mass Transit, School Transit and Golf.

Robert Wilson, the city’s other assistant city manager, is responsible for the Finance Department, Human Resources, the Purchasing Department, Informational Technology and the budget.

Peterson said the new addition will not change his current duties and responsibilities, but he hopes it will lighten the 13 “direct reports” he’s currently responsible for.

“(It’s) probably twice as many as what you can effectively and efficiently manage,” Peterson said about the 13 direct reports he’s currently responsible for. “What this does is it will take us back to a staffing level close to what we had 15 to 20 years ago.”

In 2000, Johnson City’s core management included a city manager, three assistant city managers, an assistant to the city manager and a special projects position before the Great Recession began deteriorating city staffing levels.

“This isn’t lessening my responsibilities at all. It’s having another person that can do some of that upper-level management work ... to fulfill some of those roles that I’m doing currently to allow me some time to do more executive-type work.”

Bringing in another assistant city manager wasn’t his first choice, but Mayor David Tomita said he’s hopeful the new hire will enable Peterson to concentrate on future growth and enhancing the city’s economic appeal.

“That would not have been my solution to that problem if I was in that position, but that’s what Mr. Peterson said he needed to fix that, so I’m going to give him the opportunity to do so, and I hope he does,” Tomita said.

“I’m very hopeful that it allows him the time to concentrate on the things that we really need him to concentrate on in today’s environment.”

Tomita also said he’d like to see Peterson more engaged with the newly formed Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, a regional private, public partnership that invests in economic opportunities to enhance job growth and increase tax bases.

Vice Mayor Jenny Brock believes the new addition will allow Peterson to focus his efforts on enhancing retail development and foster economic relationships.

“We need just a little bit more in that regard to look at retail development in Johnson City. But also, it’s really about maintaining our relationships with our builders and developers, spending more time with them and looking at the big picture of development in Johnson City,” Brock said.

The salary range is advertised between $79,277 and $128,491, and the selected applicant is required to live within Johnson City limits within six months of being hired. Peterson hopes that hire will be made by Oct. 1.

To learn more about the open assistant city manager position, visit https://johnsoncitytn.applicantpro.com/jobs/608978.html.

The Commission is scheduled to submit Peterson’s job evaluation for this year by Aug. 28.

