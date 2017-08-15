Carter County Highway Committee recommends bridges be named for citizens

Names of Carter Countians who made significant contributions to their community or paid the ultimate sacrifice were considered by the committee to be applied to currently unnamed bridges in several sections of the county. All of the recommendations the committee made were approved unanimously.

One of the bridges already had a name, but the sign bearing that name had never been erected. The bridge in the Poga community had been named the PFC Floyd Steve Harmon Bridge back in 2006. Dawn Peters, who grew up in Poga, led the effort to have the bridge named for Harmon.

Harmon was killed in action in Vietnam on Feb. 24, 1966. He was 22 years old at the time. Peters was not able to attend the Highway Committee meeting Monday, but sent an email, which was read by Janette Mann.

In the email she wrote that Harmon left a widow, Lois Walsh Harmon. Peters said she grew up "within a stone's throw" of the bridge. Peters said Harmon will never know the sign was erected in his honor, but said it will show his family that he "died a hero fighting for his country and that his sacrifice will not be forgotten."

A name was also proposed for a bridge that hasn't been built yet. The Highway Department is preparing to build a replacement bridge on Main Street in the village of Roan Mountain. The bridge is expected to cost $995,000. Most of the money is coming from the state.

Carolyn Williams asked the committee to name the bridge after her parents, Jim and Edna Potter. She said her father had served on the Carter County School System for 44 years, where he served as principal at several schools. Her mother taught in the Carter County School System for 42 years.

Williams and members of the committee told several humorous stories about her father. She also spoke of their many other contributions to the county, including being founding member of the Roan Mountain naturalist rallies and directing the Miss Watauga Valley pageant for many years.

Committee member Charles Von Cannon said Jim was an inductee in the first year of the Elizabethton/Carter County Teachers Hall of Fame. He said Edna was inducted in the second year of its operation. Four teachers are selected each year.

The committee also unanimously approved another couple for an honor, but since the bridge is on a state highway, it will require approval in the General Assembly in Nashville.

Kim McWherter asked the committee to consider her aunt and uncle, Sara and Mike Sellers, for the honor of a bridge on Highway 91 at Sinking Creek Baptist Church, where the Sellers and McWherter are members.

McWherter said they each retired from the Air Force after 30 years. She said Mike served as chief deputy under former sheriff Bill Crumley and was interim sheriff after Paul Peters resigned.

"He was a kind, caring man," Sellers said.

Sara Sellers continued to serve her country after she left the Air Force. She served on a national-level advisory committee on women in the service and was a commissioner on the Battle Monuments Commission, traveling around the world to inspect American military cemeteries. Sara sat beside her niece as McWherter made the request.

Von Cannon said the couple was also very generous with local charities. He said each year they gave the equivalent of one of their annual retirements to help local causes.