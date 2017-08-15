Feds issue orders to limit bear encounters in Cherokee National Forest

The order prohibits possessing or leaving food, bear attractant, or refuse unless it is possessed properly or stored properly.

Many people leave food out on tables or in the open. This action becomes the source of most bear and human problems. Cherokee National Forest visitors will be required to store unattended food in bear-resistant containers, in a vehicle in solid non-pliable material or suspend food at least ten feet off the ground.

The black bear symbolizes the wild qualities of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Its recovery from greatly reduced numbers throughout the region to its present thriving population is a result of sound management of bears and their habitat. Humans who often times mean well, are impacting bears unnecessarily. Improper disposal of garbage and leaving food unattended or improperly stored can be dangerous and lethal to bears.

Bears are opportunists by nature. They feed on whatever is readily available in the wild, from berries to insects. Bears have a remarkable sense of smell that can lead them to unnatural f oods. Garbage and food odors attract bears to residential areas, dump sites, campsites, and picnic areas.

Once a bear develops a pattern of relying on human food sources it begins to lose its fear of people and may become aggressive. This behavior creates safety concerns for humans and can be fatal for the bear. Bears that frequent inhabited areas may become an easy target for illegal hunting, may be accidentally killed by an automobile, or may ingest toxic material. Close encounters between humans and bears usually spell trouble.

Forest Service officials say that with the increasing potential for human and bear encounters it is necessary to implement this Forest Order for the entire Cherokee National Forest. The intent is to address human safety concerns and to provide for the conservation of bears. Managing the disposal of garbage and storage of food can really make a difference.

Following are procedures that will help reduce the chances of a close encounter with a bear while on a picnic or camping trip:

— Never leave food or trash unattended. If possible place food in trunk of car.

— Never cook or store food in or near your tent.

— Keep a clean site by properly disposing of garbage including fruit rinds and cores, empty cans or jars and aluminum foil used for grilling or cooking.

— Pick up all food scraps around your site.

— Wipe down tabletops after each use and before vacating your site.

— Never feed a bear or other animals.

— Never approach a bear.

 If a bear approaches your site, pack up your food and trash. If necessary, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts, or by banging pans together. If the bear is persistent, move away slowly to your vehicle or other secure area.

— Keep children close at hand.

— Keep pets properly confined to a leash or in a vehicle or camper.

— Always respect bears and admire them from a distance.

For more bear safety information visit online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/cherokee/home/?cid=stelprdb5263029