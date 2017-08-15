Erwin board approves budget, sets new property tax rate

With the budget approval, the board also voted to set the town’s new tax rate at $1.447, up five cents up from the $1.397 tax rate recommended by the state Board of Equalization based on this year’s re-evaluation of Unicoi County values, and up 3.6 cents up from the $1.41 per $100 of assessed value paid by Erwin property owners last year.

The tax increase was included in final budget recommendations to be published in the Erwin Record on Wednesday and brought back up for a public hearing and second-reading consideration by the board Aug. 28.

The $6.7-million budget is balanced with new revenues of $63,800 generated by the property tax increase, $170,000 in savings from refinancing, several thousand dollars in projected increases in utility revenues and $50,000 diverted from the town’s undesignated fund balance.

Budget expenditures include a 3 percent pay raise for town employees, three new police cars, a new multi-use dump truck for public works, new fire equipment, $150,000 in street paving and striping and approximately $200,000 in match funding for $2.2 million in grant-funded capital projects.

The budget also include $176,000 for nonprofit and intergovernmental services, including the community’s public library, 911 system and animal shelter, $60,000 in salary and benefits for a new full-time building inspector’s position, $30,000 in salary and benefits for a new communications specialist position and a new computer archive for town hall.

The budget also provides funding for landscaping improvements at the town skate park and playground and Erwin’s interstate exits, but an interlocal agreement with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department approved by the board Monday is expected to save the town on the cost of labor for at least a portion of those projects.

Town Attorney Tom Seeley III told the board the agreement to use county inmates serving misdemeanor jail sentences to landscape the interstate exits and perform other community-service project work was drafted with language recommended by the Tennessee Municipal League.

The agreement stipulates the Sheriff’s Department will be responsible for supervising the inmates during the work projects, Seeley said.

In other business, the board approved a resolution establishing a $5,000 grant program for property facade improvements in the downtown district.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said the Erwin Facade & Architecture Improvement Grant Program will provide up to $2,500 in town funding for improvements to the face of downtown businesses and for architecture and safety engineering services, with a $2,500 match from the property owners for improvements of up to $5,000.

Rosenoff said the town has also applied for a similar state grant that would provide matching funding for downtown property improvements of up to $100,000.

And at 11 a.m. Thursday, Rosenoff said, the town will conduct a press conference to the announce the details of yet another downtown property- improvement program that will provide investors with low-interest loans of up to $25,000 for the purchase or renovation of downtown buildings.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.