Carter Budget Committee has hard time agreeing on road improvement

That was a question that led to several failed motions by the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening. After four votes without getting a majority, the committee finally settled on acquiring the property for $26,250.

Vehicles of the Carter County Landfill have been involved in accidents on a sharp curve on Minton Hollow Road over the years. Private companies who operate garbage trucks have also had accidents at that location.

The Landfill Committee had already sent a recommendation to purchase the property to make the road safer. The county had hired an appraisal of the property, which came back at $25,000. A second appraisal hired by the property owner placed the value at $35,000.

Committee member John Lewis said he is familiar with the road. As the owner of a tire company, he said he has often driven old tires to the landfill. "The only accidents are caused by speeders," Lewis said.

He made a motion to take no action on the matter.

Committee member Robert Acuff said the committee had information that there had been accidents on the road between cars and large trucks. "Someone is going to get killed," he said. He urged that the committee take some action to acquire the property.

The committee voted 2-6 against Lewis motion to take no action.

Although the committee was in agreement to acquire the property, a majority could not agree on an acceptable price between the $25,000 appraisal and the $35,000 appraisal. The committee finally agreed to recommend an offer of $26,250.