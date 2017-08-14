Johnson City Commission to vote on $555,300 lighting upgrade for TVA Credit Union Ballpark

One of the many items up for consideration during Thursday’s City Commission meeting will be the authorization of $555,300 in lighting upgrades, which commissioners expressed support for during Monday’s agenda review meeting.

The LED lighting project will include replacing six wooden poles and several existing fixtures with galvanized steel poles and 88 luminaries.

In a Jan. 17 letter to the commission, Boyd Sports President Chris Allen, whose company manages the ballpark, said the team’s general manager had received a letter from the Johnson City Power Board concerning the safety of the stadium light poles.

“The poles are reportedly quite hollow; reported installation was 40 to 50 years ago, and no inspection reports providing a pole deterioration history have been provided,” the letter read.

As part of Boyd Sports’ 10-year lease of the stadium, lighting is to be replaced within the first five years of the contract.

“We understand that this is an expensive project, however, the (St. Louis) Cardinals are pushing for them to be replaced before the 2017 season,” Allen wrote the commission. “In fact, it is such an issue that St. Louis would only commit to a one-year agreement last fall until the lights were fixed.”

In 2015 and 2016, the ballpark experienced power issues with breakers and transformers, and the 2016 instance occurred during a nationally televised game on Fox Sports Midwest and led to the game’s cancellation.

If approved, those poles will be replaced with six new concrete poles, while the two existing concrete poles located in right field will be retrofitted, according to the agenda item.

The new system will be “turnkey,” meaning the lights will include remote on/off control and performance monitoring.

According to a Minor League Facility Survey provided to the Johnson City Press, TVA Credit Union Ballpark’s outfield is the only section of the park that currently meets league lighting requirements.

A report from Musco Sports Lighting, the company who would complete the installation, guaranteed light levels of 70 footcandles in the infield and 50 footcandles in the outfield, exceeding both Minor League Baseball and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association standards.

The current infield average is 46 footcandles and the outfield’s average is 45, while the league criteria is 60 and 40 respectively.

By changing from the current 105-1500W HID lighting system to a 110-1150W LED system, a Power Board representative estimated the park would save approximately $900 per year.

Contracted through National Joint Powers Alliance, Munsco Sports Lighting would install the new lighting in four to six weeks, following six to eight weeks of getting the project’s order. The contract also includes 100 percent maintenance and labor costs on lighting for 25 years.

Since Musco Sports Lighting installed the $195,000 LED lighting at Kermit Tipton Stadium, the company is reportedly offering a reduced price, with the option for the city to defer payments for up to one year.

In January 2016, Boyd Sports took over management of TVA Credit Union Ballpark and subsequently invested $600,000 in stadium improvements, including infield artificial turf, a group deck/beer garden and locker room renovations.

Other hot topics comprising Thursday’s agenda will include a possible vote on Buffalo Valley Golf Course’s future and the Johnson City Police Department conceivably discontinuing funeral escorts.

