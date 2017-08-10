Elizabethton City Council votes to spend $1.5 million on Twins stadium upgrade, approves firework ban on first reading

Council members also voted to ban fireworks in the city. Both votes were unanimous.

The money going to the Joe O’Brien Field upgrade is part of the proceeds of a $2,628,539.63 bond sale.

Council member Jeff Treadway raised concerns that there is no guarantee that the Minnesota Twins will keep a team in Elizabethton after the current season, and that the Twins had pulled back an offer made last spring to fund a third of the cost of upgrades to the home and visitor clubhouse.

Other council members and Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains, who is also general manager of the Elizabethton Twins, noted that Joe O’Brien Field is a city-owned facility and the improvements would benefit the city for decades. The upgrades would still be needed to attract another team to locate in Joe O’Brien Field if the Twins decided to leave after the current contract with the city expires after September.

Mains said all contracts between Major League and Minor League operations expire by 2020, so the longest possible contract with the Minnesota Twins would only extend until that time.

After voting to fund the $1.5 million upgrade, Council members voted to hire architect Tom Weems to design the stadium renovation. His costs are $28,875. Private citizen Richard Barker, who is a member of the Twins Task Force, has already committed to pay $28,000 of the fee from his own funds.

In addition to the Joe O’Brien Field upgrade, the bond sale will also provide $1 million to the Elizabethton Police Department for the renovation of the former Ritchie’s warehouse, which is adjacent to police department headquarters. The Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course will receive $100,000 and the Bonnie Kate Theater will receive $28,539.63 to help pay for repairs to the roof and sprinkler.