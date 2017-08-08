Elizabethton City Council to consider banning fireworks

Elizabethton City Council will consider a proposed ordinance Thursday that would make it unlawful "for any person, firm, or corporation to possess, manufacture, store, distribute, offer for sale, sell at retail, or use or explode any fireworks."

The proposed ordinance makes exception for public and private fireworks displays when permitted by the city fire marshal. That would allow for the use of fireworks at Elizabethton High School football games and for public Fourth of July events.

Fireworks have been legal in Elizabethton since an ordinance was passed in 2003. The current ordinance restricts the sale and discharge of fireworks to two periods during the year: from June 20 through July 5 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 2.

The proposed ordinance was written at the City Council’s request after discussions during the July council meeting, which took place a week after the Fourth of July observance and open period for the sale and discharge of fireworks.

According to the July minutes, Councilman Sam Shipley said he would like to have the fireworks ordinance rescinded, ending the sale and discharge of fireworks in the city.

Shipley said there were several reasons for prohibiting the discharge of fireworks, including the potential for property damage, fires, bodily injuries and the impact the sound of fireworks had on animals, older citizens and military veterans suffering from stress disorders.

Council members said some users of fireworks were not following the guidelines of the ordinance, continuing to discharge fireworks after the July 5 cutoff date and continuing to discharge them after the 11 p.m. nightly ending time for using fireworks.