Unicoi County budget passes first hurdle; sheriff appeals for more funding for vehicle and equipment

By a vote of 6 to 1 with two commissioners absent, the commission approved the $7.3 million budget as it was presented at the commission’s last budget committee meeting in July.

While Sheriff Mike Hensley’s written appeal for the restoration of funds he previously included in his budget for the purchase of a patrol car and communications equipment was not addressed at Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Loren Thomas told reporters afterward he voted against the budget because of the sheriff’s dire need for new patrol cars.

In a letter submitted to the commission and Mayor Greg Lynch on Friday, Hensley said he included funding for a new vehicle and $8,000 for communications equipment for a new mobile command center in a very conservative budget for his department submitted to the budget committee with the understanding he would be allowed to address his departmental budget with the committee at a later date.

He said he had to be out of town on the date he was scheduled to speak to the committee and learned the funds had been cut from his budget when he returned. Since that time, Hensley said two additional budget committee meetings have been canceled, leaving him without the opportunity to address the funding cuts.

According to Hensley’s letter, in addition to a patrol car previously included in his budget, the sheriff’s department is in need of a second patrol car to replace a vehicle damaged in a recent auto accident.

His letter also states the department does not have a mobile command center and would be without any communications in the event of any emergency evacuation of its communications center.

Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said after Monday night’s commission meeting that she spoke to Hensley earlier in the day and believed his budget issues could be resolved.

According to Rice, the sheriff will be able to purchase one patrol car from his department’s drug fund and to pursue a different avenue for funding for the communications equipment.

Rice said the a series of three budget committee meetings scheduled in advance of Monday’s full commission’s vote on the budget were canceled because of medical emergencies in her family and in the family of County Finance Director Phyllis Bennett.

As previously reported, the county’s the $7,349,834 budget was balanced with $161 in revenues remaining after expenditures.

The new budget brings the county’s undesignated fund balance up to $1.1 million, up from approximately $569,000 in reserve funding last year and closer to the more than $1.5 million in reserves recommended by the state.

The budget also includes about $173,000 in new property tax revenues resulting from the commission’s July vote to exceed a new and lower tax rate set by the state Board of Equalization to keep property tax collections at the same level as last year, and to return the tax rate to the same $2.6838 level it was at last year.

Expenditure in the new budget include across-the-board bonuses of $800 for all full-time county employees and $250 bonuses for all part-time employees.

A second reading and public hearing on the budget will be conducted at the commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 28.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.