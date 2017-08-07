Bluff City Swinging Bridge closed indefinitely

The pedestrian bridge crosses the river from Silver Grove Road to East Main Street in Bluff City.

According to a news release from the Sullivan County Highway Department, a wind stabilizing cable clamp came loose from a decking support due to a late June storm resulting in failure of 20 feet of the decking structure, which now is missing.

The department is working with an engineering firm and designer toward repair and reopening. The bridge is closed and impassable until repairs are made to the decking structure and the wind stabilization system.