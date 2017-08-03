Carter revenue options committee dissolves itself after recommending against wheel tax

The Revenue Options Committee dissolved itself after only convening two meetings in two months, but not before a unanimous vote to not recommend the passage of a wheel tax for Carter County. The committee did vote in favor of a recommendation that county commissioners be placed on an investment committee if one is formed in the future.

The study committee was formed at the end of this year's budget process that saw the property tax rate increase by two cents, to $2.47 per $100 of assessed property. The intent was to study other forms of revenue production besides continuing to place the burden on property owners.

The committee did study thee other forms of revenue: a wheel tax, an animal registration fee and a license plate fee. Two committee members, Kelly Collins and Sam McKinney, were tasked with finding information about the revenue collected by other neighboring counties.

At the end of Thursday's discussion, the committee voted unanimously to recommend to the Financial Management Committee that a wheel tax not be considered. The other two forms were not even brought up for a recommendation. Committee Chairman Ray Lyons said it would take permission from the Tennessee General Assembly for a license plate fee. That fee would have covered an inspection of all vehicles in the county to ensure they were safe and roadworthy.

Mayor Leon Humphrey, who attended the meeting but was not a committee member, said an animal registration fee did not have a good history in the county and many animal owners, especially hunters, had expressed strong opposition in the past.

Although it was not a recommendation, the committee discussed the need for county commissioners to be better informed on the budget process and remain up to date on budget questions.

That need was already identified in a Financial Management Committee meeting Wednesday morning. The committee plans to have Christa Byrd, the county's financial management director; Randal Lewis, the county's trustee; and Ronnie Taylor, assessor of property; hold a workshop with commissioners on how the county's revenue is assessed, collected and budgeted.

Byrd said another need is for more strenuous probing of the county officeholder's budget requests. She said officerholders usually meet with the Budget Committee early in the budget process to present their requests for the upcoming fiscal year.

Byrd said the committee generally does not ask probing questions about the budget requests, or about the end of year amounts of money the officeholders don't use that are returned to the fund balance.

Humphrey agreed, saying the budget process in the business world is more stringent, with the chief executive officer or chief finance officer asking tough questions and setting goals for budget cuts.

Humphrey said some officeholders operate very close to their offices needs, while others may have revenues that are tens of thousands of dollars above what is needed. Budget cuts could be made here, Humphrey said.