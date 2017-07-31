Johnson City Police Chief recommends discontinuing funeral processions

The chief provided the recommendation following a presentation that briefed commissioners on nearly two years of research into the matter.

“Police escorts should be discontinued due to safety and liability concerns, with some exceptions similar to other cities,” the chief’s presentation read.

Commissioners decided to officially vote during their second meeting of August on whether to move forward with the police chief’s recommendation or continue providing police escorts for Johnson City-based funerals.

Dating back to about November 2015, Sirois and his staff have studied the longstanding tradition, which he said the city’s police department has provided for as long as he could remember.

Sirois said there have been about 10 crashes over the past several years directly connected to funeral processions.

Between Sept. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015, the Johnson City Police Department provided 547 police escorts, equaling roughly 45 escorts a month that averaged 45 minutes a day.

After speaking with several of the area’s funeral home directors, Sirois told the commission “generally, most are supportive of discontinuing the service.”

He also mentioned that his department does not charge for the service, but some of the local funeral homes do charge extra for contacting his department to get an escort.

“I know it’s tough (for people). It’s tough for me. I paid for the police escort (when a family member died). I thought we were paying the police, not paying the funeral home. That’s why I was getting that clarified today,” City Commissioner Todd Fowler said.

“So the police have been donating their time all these years. ... This has not helped our police department doing this. It’s been one of the services they’ve done for the community. I think they would like to still keep doing it, but because of the risk, it makes sense to not do it and tell people to just meet at the procession.”

Sirois did show a dash-cam video of a funeral escort his department provided that indirectly caused a wreck along Market Street because some passing cars stopped and others did not, resulting in a rear-end collision.

According to Tennessee state law, there is no requirement for law enforcement to provide escorts during a funeral procession.

The historical and current practice is for one patrol car to lead the procession, while other patrol cars stop traffic at intersections for longer processions.

“If there are 20 to 30 cars (in a procession), we need an officer at every red light of the procession. We couldn’t guarantee that (with current resources),” Sirois said.

For example, Sirois said a funeral from Morris-Baker on East Oakland Avenue to the Mountain Home National Cemetery would take approximately 11 officers to stop traffic at intersections.

Before the meeting concluded, Fowler did respond to former Mayor Pete Paduch’s July 30th Letter to the Editor in the Johnson City Press, in which Paduch criticized Fowler, Mayor David Tomita and City Manager Pete Peterson for using taxpayer money to go on a 10-day “vacation” to Asia and speak with investors about a sports science facility in Johnson City.

“The only thing (the city paid for) was the flight over there. The investors took care of everything while we were over there, our meals, they picked us up and dropped us off. They paid for our hotels,” Fowler said.

“We paid for our meals on the way there and on the way back while we were not with (the investors). We didn’t eat extravagantly.”

Fowler said the trip could have profound benefits because the city’s only investment would be the possible donation of a 30-acre plot of land on West Market Street, although investors are beginning to look at using an existing building to speed up the sports science facility’s timeline.

