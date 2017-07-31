Contractors hard to find for community development, board members say

The problem is, contractors for these projects are hard to find, especially for the large number of smaller rehabilitation projects in the area.

The board met with city commission members Monday night to hash out the yearly Housing and Urban Development plan. Combing through a list of projects, Commissioner Joe Wise noted that most projects were rehabilitation projects costing less than $10,000, for things like fixing a roof on an existing home that a low-income homeowner may not be able to afford.

The problem is that the board is having difficulty getting contractors to bite at these kinds of smaller projects. Bill Forrester, director of housing with First Tennessee Development District, explained that there’s a gap in suitable contractors for these kinds of jobs, so there are only six to seven working on these projects throughout East Tennessee at a time despite the board exhausting their resources in an effort to draw in new contractors.

“Most of the contractors that you see are either too large or too small,” Forrester explained. “(The small ones) are not licensed, they don’t have lead-based paint certifications, they don’t have all the things we need for them to come into the program. The ones that are too large, they’re just not going to work in this program, they’re doing other projects and bigger developments. That’s been one of the bigger hurdles we’ve had to try to overcome.”

Another problem with enticing smaller contractors is money — any contractor that met the certification requirements would have to float that $5,000 to $6,000 for up to three months after completing the project to allow for mandated inspections, which isn’t possible for some smaller contractors to uphold, board member John Baker explained.

Mayor Tomita asked if the speed of pay problem was addressed it could entice more contractors for the work. Wise asked if the bids could be bundled to allow for larger bids, but Forrester said that isn’t a route they could take.

No solutions were set in stone by meeting’s end, but commissioners agreed to have bi-annual meetings with the advisory board and loosely planned the next meeting for January. Board member Lauren Johnson said after the meeting that the frustrating part is that the money is there for the work, it’s just the contractor problem that keeps it from getting done.

“We could do a lot more, but there’s just not enough contractors,” Johnson said.

