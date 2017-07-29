Unicoi County seeking public input for strategic tourism initiative

County Mayor Greg Lynch said citizen participation will be key to the success of the project being funded with a $22,000 in grant funding the State of Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Appalachian Regional Commission working in partnership with Tennessee Department of Tourism Development.

The Strategic Tourism Action Planning Initiative will be get underway on Aug. 9 and continue through the fall. The project will conclude with presentation of the strategic tourism plan in the spring.

ChandlerThinks, a tourism consulting firm based in Franklin, will be touring the county and conducting focus group discussions and citizen survey interviews to assess local resources and gather ideas.

A public input meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall to solicit ideas and suggestions from county residents, community leaders and local tourism stakeholders.

Information gathered at the meeting will be used to identify cultural tourism assets, set goals, highlight obstacles and determine best courses of action for implementation of the plan.

Tish Oldham, with the East Tennessee State University Center for Community Outreach and Applied Research, is assisting the county with the initiative and called the plan “another critical economic development tool” to supplement manufacturing and business recruitment in the county.

“The project goal is to provide Unicoi County with an implementable action plan,” Oldham said, “rather than only a marketing or branding plan, which may be examined at a later phase of strategic development.”

Oldham said ChandlerThinks consultants have already examined the county’s online presence and a variety of information related to tourism in the community to combine with information collected through the input meeting, citizen survey and county tour.

The towns of Unicoi and Erwin and the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County, which provided $2,000 match funding needed for the TECD grant, are partnering to assist the consultants during their visits to the area.

More information about the initiative and public input meeting may be obtained by contacting Lynch at 423-743-9391 or mayorgreglynch@yahoo.com.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.