Golf Loss: Johnson City golf courses still operating in the red

Now, more than two decades later, the city’s golf portfolio has endured quite the downswing, losing a combined $1.71 million between the 2012 and 2016 fiscal years in operations.

“When city leaders purchased Buffalo Valley, it seemed to make economic sense. Golf was profitable, a lot of people were playing (and) it looked like the growth of the city may head over in that direction. It made sense,” Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said.

“But, one of the worst things you can do when the times change is not adapting to that, and the times are different. Nobody is saying that it was a bad decision to purchase it. It probably made perfectly good sense at the time. What it does not make sense to do is continue to operate it at a deficit.”

The adverse trend has left city officials with little choice but to seek a financial remedy, especially since the scorecard for 2017 isn’t trending any better.

According to a financial update provided during the June 15 City Commission meeting, Johnson City’s two golf courses were operating at a combined $464,000 deficit through the first 10 months of the 2017 fiscal year.

“Revenue activity for the first 10 months came in $71,000 (11.6 percent) below last year,” the report stated. “Pine Oaks and Buffalo Valley came in $49,000 and $22,000, respectively. Expenses across all categories increased $201,000.”

What did influence golf course financials in 2017, although insurance reimbursed some, was $107,000 in extra spending to repair fire damage at the Pine Oaks maintenance building. The report stated that insurance reimbursed $38,000 during the current year and $15,000 last year.

“The loss year-to-date was $496,000 compared to $254,000 last year, an unfavorable variance of $242,000,” the report concluded. “The deficit will be covered by the General Fund prior to closing the books for the year.”

Tomita did point out that many city-operated programs and departments operate at a deficit, including the city’s other enterprise underachiever, Freedom Hall.

After five years of hoping for better revenue streams, Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin said finding a solution has now become a major priority for city leaders, and could entail selling, repurposing or gifting the Buffalo Valley Golf Course to another party.

“One of the questions that was asked of the staff was what is our capacity for additional rounds at Pine Oaks. So if you close Buffalo Valley, can you accommodate those people (at Pine Oaks) and we could,” Van Brocklin said. “There wouldn’t really be a problem with doing so, except for the peak times of the year.”

There is obvious value in eliminating the significant subsidy Johnson City taxpayers currently pay to keep both courses open, especially since Van Brocklin said Buffalo Valley golfers could be served at other area golf courses.

In Elizabethton, a similar trend is apparent as its single city-owned golf course is also operating at a deficit, losing $7,603 in 2015 and $32,299 in 2014, according to a 2015 audit.

“Can we increase play at Pine Oaks without basically curtailing the opportunity for our schools to use Pine Oaks and for the First Tee of Tri-Cities program to use Pine Oaks?” Van Brocklin said.

“Certainly if we’re not utilizing our courses to the benefit of our schools and to our youth, then we might have to continue to subsidize Buffalo Valley to accomplish not only regular play, but also the play of these specialized groups. That’s got to be looked at real carefully.”

During the 2016 fiscal year, Johnson City’s golf courses lost only $311,909, the least out of the five previous years, and it saw a notable increase of 2,401 in 18-hole rounds played between 2015 and 2016.

“I’m leaning towards the closure of Buffalo Valley and then either have the (roughly) $200,000 subsidy go into the general fund or a portion of that subsidy going back to maintenance issues at Pine Oaks to make it a better municipal course,” Van Brocklin said.

If closed, the idea of transferring some Buffalo Valley employees to Pine Oaks isn’t completely impracticable, Van Brocklin added.

“I think we should have a golf course. I have no problem with retaining one, but I think it’s wasteful to have two,” Tomita said.

“My personal preference is to repurpose (Buffalo Valley). How that gets repurposed? I don’t have a particular preference. I just want to see somebody else. If it’s going to be a golf course, somebody else has to bear that expense.”

In April, the commission hired LDA Engineering to complete a report on transforming Buffalo Valley into a five-and-a-half-field sports complex, but city leaders don’t appear to be completely sold on the idea, especially since it comes with a roughly $10 million price tag.

Tomita said the commission is scheduled to hold a workshop in early August to specifically discuss the matter, and possibly make a definite decision on Buffalo Valley’s future.

“We talked about it peripherally, we kind of talked about it conceptually, but we never sat down and said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do.’ This is why we’re still operating two golf courses,” Tomita said.

“My commitment is whatever the will of the majority of this commission is, that we do it.”

