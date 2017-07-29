Downtown Johnson City hires full-time event, marketing coordinator

On Tuesday, downtown will get those resources in the form of its own event and marketing coordinator.

Reagan Streetman was recently hired by the Johnson City Development Authority to serve in that role, coordinating events and promoting everything downtown has to offer.

“The JCDA felt like we had reached a point that we needed an additional staff person to help with the events and marketing that was occurring downtown. So we requested additional funds from the city to help provide for this new position,” said Dianna Cantler, downtown development director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership and JCDA.

While structuring its 2018 budget earlier this year, the Johnson City Commission approved a $175,466 increase in quasi-governmental spending, with $43,751 of the increase allocated to hire a full-time events and marketing coordinator.

Last year alone, Cantler said downtown Johnson City hosted 32 standalone events and 16 “Founders After 5” concerts.

Part of Streetman’s job will include being a liaison between the various vendors, festival organizers and the city staff.

Cantler said Streetman’s position was needed to ensure downtown Johnson City events and festivals continue to be “well organized, safe and representative of the city’s values.”

The addition of Streetman could possibly mean downtown Johnson City sees more events in the future.

“It could possibly (allow for more events), but it’s going to be difficult to find a free weekend, to be honest, because almost every weekend there is something going on already,” Cantler said.

“But, I think with our new green space and the possibility of what’s to come there, we will be looking at — if not additional events — then maybe larger events.”

Streetman has an extensive background in public relations and marketing. She is currently employed by Bristol Tennessee City Schools as its social media coordinator and previously worked for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“When you’ve got a great product, keep going with it, improve it and make it an excellent product,” Streetman said about the current state of downtown Johnson City.

“Can we add to things? The sky is the limit on other events we could bring in.”

Streetman said she is extremely happy to be collaborating with some of Johnson City’s local bands and musicians, who she’s already familiar with. She is also familiar with the current events happening in downtown.

“So you’ve got the farm-to-table event (in Johnson City) last Friday. Let’s do more of that. The response was awesome. I really want to look at what markets we’re not targeting. So, there are young families and what events work for them,” Streetman said.

Streetman’s first day on the job will be her introduction during the JCDA’s Aug. 1 meeting.

“She has a lot of energy. One of the things she said during the interview was that she wanted to be in a job where she is making a difference and she’ll be able to step away in 10 years and say, ‘I had a part in something bigger than just myself,’” Cantler said.

For the past few years, Cantler has served as the sole organizer of downtown events. With the new hire, Mayor David Tomita hopes it will allow the JCDA to expand its reach to other areas of town.

“You just have to remember that the Johnson City Development Authority is just that. It’s not the downtown Johnson City Development Authority,” Tomita said.

“So the JCDA is tasked with working within the entire city limits of Johnson City. They sort of picked up that task of downtown Johnson City by default because no one else wanted to do it ... The time has come to expand those responsibilities outside of downtown and try to get some development and deals done around the rest of the city.”

