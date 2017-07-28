Property tax increase on the table in Erwin

Mayor Doris Hensley initiated the tax-increase discussion Tuesday in the first of two budget work sessions conducted this week. And by the end of Thursday’s second BMA meeting on the budget, four of the six board members had commented on the inevitability of the tax increase.

In response to Hensley’s request for the board members’ thoughts on a possible 3-cent property tax hike, Aldermen Mark Lefever said, “If revenues do not change, we’ll have to.”

Vice Mayor Gary Edwards said, “I don’t see how we cannot.”

Alderwoman Rachell Shurtz projected that without the tax increase, “We are going to be having this exact same conversation next year.”

And Hensley followed up by saying, “We see it coming. What got us here was the eight or 10 years we went (without increasing taxes).

Lafever concluded by saying, “There are a lot of things we need to improve that take a lot more money than we have budgeted. We’re scraping pennies to pay for our bread and butter.

Pointing to maintenance of the greenways along the interstate as an example, Lefever said the lack of adequate revenues for such projects is “creating problems that take more money to remedy. And the longer we wait to find remedies, the more that stuff will get out of hand.”

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff also noted Tuesday that the new budget includes $150,000 for street paving and striping when $300,000 is closer to the amount needed.

Also included in the new budget are just over $176,000 in contributions to nonprofit organizations and intergovernmental services, including the county library, animal shelter and 911 center, $60,000 in salary and benefits for the town’s new building inspector and $30,000 in salary and benefits for its new communications specialist position.

A plan for refinancing $1.2 million debt on two capital outlay notes is also included in the budget with the approximate $170,000 in savings that will be generated by the refinancing earmarked for the purchase of four new police cars, a new multi-use dump truck for the public works department and new equipment for the fire department.

Rosenoff said the budget revenues are based on a newly projected $1.397 town property tax rate, which dropped 1.3 cents from the town’s current $1.41 tax rate as result of the slightly higher property values set in this year’s property value reassessments.

With the town’s tax rate penny value estimated at $12,764, the three-cent tax increase discussed by the board on Tuesday would generate just over $38,000.

The board began Thursday’s budget work session with the inclusion of the 3 percent across-the-board pay raise for town employees and approximately $150,000 in grant match expenditures on close to $2 million in capital improvement projects that, combined with previously discussed line item allocations, create an approximate $58,000 budget deficit.

After more than an hour of adjusting revenues and trimming expenditures, including a reduction in the grant match for capital improvements that will be delayed until next year, the board had reduced the budget deficit to approximately $39,000, or just over the amount of revenue that could be generated by a 3-cent tax increase.

Returning to the tax-increase discussion, Lafever said on Thursday, "I want to say loud and clear, we can’t expect our bills to stay the same every year and maintain the level of services we do. That equation just doesn’t work out.”

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.

The board’s next budget work session is scheduled or 3 p.m. Monday.