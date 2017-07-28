Animal shelter transition team begins work

The placid start was in stark contrast to the storms and controversies that plagued the shelter over the past year and led to an investigation by the Tennessee comptroller.

The transition team was created last month by the Carter County Commission after Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey stepped down from directing the joint city and county shelter. It consists of members appointed by both the Commission and the Elizabethton City Council and is projected to operate for 90 to 180 days. Two of its missions are to create a permanent board to oversee shelter operations and to write bylaws for that board.

The transition committee's work will have to be approved by both the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council.

The transition committee began its work Thursday by electing City Councilman Wes Frazier to serve as its chairman. Frazier was not present for Wednesday's meeting. Mike Barnett, who heads the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter and chairs the Animal Shelter Advisory Board, was elected vice chairman.

In a unanimous vote, the committee also decided on the size of the future board. The recommendation was for the committee to be made up of three members of the Carter County Commission and three members of the Elizabethton City Council. A private citizen would serve as the seventh member.

The transition team will also have to resolve several matters that appeared during the recent controversy, one of the biggest being the amount of funding coming from the city and the county.

The original agreement called for the city and the county to jointly fund the shelter on a 50-50 basis, with each government body providing revenue for half the expenses.

During the recently completed budget sessions for the 2017-18 Elizabethton budget, City Council members objected to the large increase in the budget request for the Animal Shelter, with council members saying the city had no input in the budget decisions for the shelter.

As a result, the City Council voted for a 2017-18 budget in which only a quarter of the shelter's expenses were covered by the city instead of the former 50-50 split.

Another matter that has yet to be resolved is the findings on the comptroller's investigation. Barnett said the investigative part of the process is being wrapped up, but the report must go through channels, starting with the inspector's superiors.

Barnett said that whatever the findings are, "we are going to fix it and go on. It is time to go forward."

During the investigation, Barnett said volunteers and foster owners have been kept out of the shelter. He said both volunteers and fosters "must be put back in place."

The transition committee's next meeting will be Aug. 22.