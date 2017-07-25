Phil Roe diagnosed with prostate cancer

“The prognosis is excellent, and treatment is not expected to interfere with his scheduled legislative duties,” the emailed statement said.

Roe will be treated in East Tennessee during the August district work period. According to the email, his office will provide an update after the treatment is completed. The email did not say what types of treatments the Congressman will undergo.

Previously Johnson City’s mayor, Roe was first elected to the House of Representatives serving Tennessee’s 1st District in 2008. He easily won re-election in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

In 2015, Roe’s wife Pamela died shortly after being diagnosed with colon cancer. This year he and Clarinda Jeanes, widow of former Milligan College President Don Jeanes, married.