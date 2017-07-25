Animal Shelter Advisory Board receives reports on recent changes

That storm passed when Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey stepped down from directing the operations of the animal shelter two months ago. Instead of a storm, the advisory board was in a doldrum on Tuesday. Representatives from the city were not present because Elizabethton City Council was holding a workshop on updates to the city's employee personnel regulations. Humphrey has not been replaced as the county's representative.

Although the board could not take official actions, it did hear reports from Shelter Director Shannon Posada, Advisory Board Chairman Mike Barnett and the county's new Animal Shelter Transition Team chairman, Buford Peters.

It was apparent from the reports that several of the changes made at the shelter by Humphrey in the past year have been reversed, including going back to having the shelter open to the public from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the major changes Humphrey brought to the shelter was an alliance with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue of Asheville, N.C. Posada said the presence of Brother Wolf has declined because of a lack of volunteers.

Posada said another alliance is in a temporary decline. The work with Lincoln Memorial University has gone down recently because of the summer break, but should resume with the arrival of students for a new term.

Several interested citizens who attended the meeting called for further changes, including a ban on releasing most dogs and cats for adoption without being spayed or neutered. There was also a call for a return of euthanasia in extreme cases, which was seen as more humane in such instances.

Barnett said the long awaited investigative report from the Comptroller's Office should be coming soon. "We are at the tale end of the comptroller's investigation, Barnett said. "It has been a long process."

Robin McKamey reported on the progress of her new Animal Tales fostering and assistance agency.

Peters said the transition team will meet on Thursday. "We will have a lot of things to discuss," Peters said.