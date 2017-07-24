Unicoi County property appraisals up, tax rate temporarily down

The new certified tax rate of $2.6282 per $100 of assessed property value compares to a $2.6838 property tax rate in place in the county since 2012. The new lower rate was recommended by the state to maintain tax revenues at the same level as the prior fiscal year in light of a recently completed reappraisal of county properties in which overall property value increased slightly.

While the $2.6282 rate recommended by the state would maintain county property tax revenues at the approximate $8.175 million collected last year, the County Commission’s Budget Committee agreed last week to recommend the full commission exercise its option to return the tax rate to its prior $2.6838 level.

With the prior $2.6838 property tax rate restored and a new 2017-18 property tax penny value of $31,106, the county stands to collect approximately $8.348 million in property tax revenue, or about $173,000 more than last fiscal year.

The new $31,106 property tax penny value was provided earlier this month by the county’s property assessor and compares to $30,342 in revenue generated by each cent of the $2.6838 property tax rate last year.

Following its vote to publish a notice of intent to exceed the new certified tax rate, the commission scheduled a vote to restore the property tax rate to its prior level for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The commission is also scheduled to consider first reading of the county’s 2017-18 budget at the Aug. 7 meeting.

The new budget will include an annual bonus of $800 for all full-time employees, a $250 annual bonus for all part-time employees and a small number of individual raises recommended by the Budget Committee on the requests of elected officeholders in various departments.

Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said Monday the budget is currently $21,000 in the red, but may be amended in any of several Budget Committee work sessions scheduled prior to the Aug. 7 commisison meeting.

County Finance Director Phyllis Bennett said earlier Monday the new budget will also allow the county to maintain an undesignated fund balance of about $600,000.