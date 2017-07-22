Crowe applauds Johnson City autism center founding

“Those affected by autism in East Tennessee now have a closer, more convenient opportunity to find support and build community with one another,” Crowe said in an emailed statement. “I commend the Autism Society of East Tennessee for their dedication to better serving all 36 counties in the region, and I welcome this center to Johnson City.”

Crowe, Chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, has been an advocate for Autism awareness. He co-sponsored Senate Bill 199, creating the Tennessee Council on Autism Spectrum Disorder. The council focuses on aiding those with special needs and their families through providing plans and recommendations on health care and education services.

“The community fostered at this center can last a lifetime,” Crowe added. “With the additional support, individuals with autism can lead dignified, productive lives in their communities and reach their fullest potential.”

The Autism Society of East Tennessee has been building a community that empowers those affected by autism through education, social and supportive service since 1989.