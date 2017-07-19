Sign becoming downtown Johnson City landmark

Formerly the marker for GIANT Foods and U-Haul, the 60-foot-tall sign will now be a landmark for all of Johnson City. Dianna Cantler and others who campaigned to save the sign believe it could be akin to the Sunsphere in Knoxville.

Cantler, the downtown development director for the Washington County Economic Development Council, spearheaded the effort to convince the Johnson City Commission not to bulldoze the large structure. While some said it was out of scale with the rest of the structures downtown, Cantler and her group saw promise.

The Downtown Johnson City Foundation set out to raise $88,000, and is nearing that goal. Cantler said raising another $3,000 to $5,000 would make the foundation members more comfortable in case of unexpected expenses.

Starting at the bottom, the workers from Snyder installed a portion of the sign with “Tennessee” on it. Duplicating the sign on each side, they will soon weld “Johnson City” in eight-foot letters, then add a piece at the top with a design based on the three stars of the state flag.

Seventeen feet of brickwork will be installed at the bottom of the sign, Cantler said, and panels at the base will leave space for history plaques, maps and other informational signs.

The sign was designed by MERJE, a firm hired by the city to plan and design wayfinding signs downtown.

Cantler said the signs’ designs are nearly completed, and MERJE consultants worked with city traffic workers to decide where the new signs will be installed. She expects the city will send out a request for qualifications next month to find a company to make and install them.

In the meantime, she expects the landmark sign to be completed, including being connected to electricity, by August.

To donate to the landmark sign campaign, visit www.downtownjc.com