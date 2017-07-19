NE Tennessee water superintendent suspended amid investigation into missing $69K

Commissioners were adamant, however, that they don’t suspect Hatchett of criminal wrongdoing, although they believe he was clearly negligent.

Last week Hatchett informed the commissioners that $69,000 in cash was missing from a bank bag that was in his vehicle. He had reportedly intended to deposit the funds in the bank, but got sidetracked by a major leak and other ongoing projects.

Water Commission Chairman Ed Pace told the Times-News that Hatchett immediately suspected who might have taken the funds. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case.

