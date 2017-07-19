iRis Networks hopes to expand fiber network into Johnson City

But, it will need the City Commission’s approval first.

On Thursday, commissioners hear the first reading of an agreement with iRis Networks, also known as Tennessee Independent Telecommunications Group, LLC, to allow for the installion of a fiber communication network within the city’s right-of-way.

iRis, owned by 12 telephone companies, is a wholesale carrier providing internet service to mobile providers and cable companies and assists other internet providers with connecting networks.

“We’re what’s considered a middle-mile provider, and what we do is just bring bandwidth access (and) internet access to the rural areas of Tennessee,” iRis President Terry Metze told the Johnson City Press on Wednesday.

“And one of our farthest points on our network is Johnson City, and we’re looking to use this agreement to allow us to access (Johnson City’s) right-of-ways to get into the city to our data center so that everybody else can connect to us.”

Metze said his company provides a fiber “interstate” between major metropolitan areas that smaller telecommunication companies can connect to and expand broadband accessibility to rural areas, such as Northeast Tennessee.

iRis already has an existing fiber network stretched into Johnson City, but Metze said it just comes into the city and stops.

“We’re not going to be building into the city of Johnson City very much. There are other providers, l mean Comcast serves the city, CenturyLink serves the city, Scott County out of Virginia has a little bit of network down there. What we do is connect to those (companies) and bring them back to the major areas,” Metze said.

Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said the fiber optic cable project will begin on the east side of town, near Woodlyn Road, and stretch west, passing the city’s limits heading toward Mosheim.

“The project is going to be, as we understand it, all underground. There is no overhead involved, and it’s even a trench-less project,” Staahl said.

“So even though there may be some need to do work in various areas, apparently it is going to be essentially a trench-less project where you’re not going to have a whole lot of disturbance.”

An exhibit attached to the commission’s agenda shows the network stretching along Fairview Avenue, then turning right and left onto West Watauga Avenue for a few miles. From West Watauga, the network will turn right on West Market Street and continue on for several miles outside the city limits.

According to the agreement, iRis will pay the city a one-time fee of $6,000 as a reimbursement for certain administrative expenses in negotiating, executing and administering the agreement.

Based out of Nashville, iRis’s fiber optics network stretches as far south as Atlanta and as far north as Chicago, Metze said.

“We kind of spread all of the internet ability out into the rural areas for these other providers. (The other providers) use their own network. They use us as backup and for other primary needs and services at times,” Metze said.

In January 2016, iRis announced plans to build three new routes, totaling nearly 900 miles, across Tennessee, with stops in Johnson City, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis and Clarksville, according to The Tennessean.

“iRis Networks has a network across Tennessee today, and a lot of our fibers are leased or old in nature, and we need to replace those and build more capacity so we can serve and connect all the rural areas,” Metze said.

The iRis services across the state include carrier ethernet, dark fiber and internet access.

The Johnson City Power Board also has a fiber optic network in the city and has discussed expanding its offerings to include broadband services for local customers.

Sunset Digital, a Southwest Virginia-based network provider amid negotiations to purchase the OptiNet service offered by Bristol Virginia Utilities, inked a deal with the JCPB in 2015 to lease the JCPB’s existing fiber and already serves some customers in the Johnson City area.

"Our footprint continues to expand and yes we do have customers in the Johnson City area. Today our focus is closing on our purchase of OptiNet, meeting our new team members, and expanding with new jobs and thousands of new connections for households who have little to no broadband today,” Sunset co-owner Ryan Elswick said.

