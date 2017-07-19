More Sites
Times News
Legals
Autos
Local Ads
TV Listings
INFO
My Profile
Subscribe
Logout
Government
Sections
/ Search
Subscribe
Info
+ Help
Help
Celebration Forms info
Corrections
FAQs
Submit A News Tip
Write a Letter to the Editor
Info
Advertise With Us
Carrier Application
Contact Us
Deadlines and Policies
Statewide Public Notices
Subscribe
Legal
Comment Policy
Copyright Information
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
Jonesborough Herald & Tribune
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain City Tomahawk
The Erwin Record
Now
Government
Home
All Updates
Quick
Obituaries
Arrested
Contests
Mountain Hops
Local News
Legal Notices
Read the E-JCPress
GO Tri
MAIN
|
+
News
Local
Business
Courts
Education
Health Care
History
Law Enforcement
Nation
Politics
State
Weather
|
+
Opinion
Blog
Column
Editorial
Letter to the Editor
|
+
Announcements
Anniversary
Community
Engagement
Obituary
Wedding
|
+
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Golf
Motorsports
Softball
Track & Field
|
+
Entertainment
Art & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
GoTri Events
Music
|
+
Lifestyle
Cooking
Faith
Fashion
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Interests
Parenting
Pets
Seniors
|
+
Classifieds + More
Autos
Boats
Classifieds
Homes
Jobs
Rentals
More
Photos
Videos
Newsletter
Member Rewards
Games & Puzzles
Local Ads
Special Sections
Story not found
The story you are looking for can't be found.
The reason is that the story doesn't exist.
Get Email Newsletters
Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Add Us On Google+
RSS Feeds
Most Commented Stories
Johnson City Press Videos