Elizabethton City Council discusses spending $2.6 million on stadium, police department

While a vote on the expenditures cannot be made until the next meeting of the Elizabethton City Council on Aug. 10, council members discussed Tuesday during a workshop session how the proceeds of the bond should be spent. Votes cannot be taken during workshops.

After three hours of deliberation, the consensus appeared to be that the council will designate $1.5 million for upgrades to the stadium, $1 million for the police department headquarters building and the former Ritchie Furniture Warehouse. The warehouse is located next door to the headquarters and was acquired by the city for future police department expansion.

The remaining funds will be used for golf course upgrades.

The amount represents a decrease from the initial plans for a $3.2-million upgrade to the stadium and about $1.4 million for the police department.

“We will do our best to make this work,” Police Chief Jason Shaw told the council.

Supervisor David McQueen of the Elizabethton Twins and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department also said, “We will make this work.”

Shaw said the plans for the upgrades will be scaled back by not using the second floor of the warehouse for offices. That will not only cut back on the cost of building offices on that floor, but take out an elevator that would have been needed. He said the floor can still be used for storage of some police department files and records that must be permanently saved.

The upgrades to the stadium would include a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse that would include home and visitor locker rooms, a player lounge, bathroom and showers, training room and weight room. It would also include new seating for about 1,600 to 1,800 fans.

The upgrades to the clubhouse are being driven by the minimum requirements for Minor League baseball facilities. It is hoped that the upgrades will be adequate to satisfy the Minnesota Twins to keep its rookie organization in Elizabethton, but if the Twins do leave, the upgrades would still be needed to bring another team to town.