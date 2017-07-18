Carter County raises property tax rate to $2.47

The new tax rate passed by the minimum 13 votes. There were 10 votes against the motion and one commissioner was absent. Commissioners voting in favor of the new tax rate were: Willie Campbell, Buford Peters, Robert Acuff, Al Meehan, Bradley Johnson, Isaiah Grindstaff, Ross Garland, Bobbie Gouge-Dietz, Timothy Holdren, Randall Jenkins, Sonja Culler, Scott Simerly and Kelly Collins.

Commissioners who voted agaist the motion were: Nancy Brown, Mike Hill, Ronnie Trivett, Charles Von Cannon, Danny Ward, John Lewis, Larry Miller, Ray Lyons, Robert Carroll and Cody McQueen. L.C. Tester was absent.

The tax rate was less than the $2.49 rate that had been proposed by the commission’s Budget Committee after months of deliberation, but it should bring in the same amount of revenue, according to Finance Director Christa Byrd. The motion to accept the lower tax rate included about $160,000 in anticipated revenue from an increase in interest paid on the county’s checking account. Each penny of the tax rate brings in about $80,000. The additional $160,000 should cover the two-cent reduction in the property tax rate from $2.49 to $2.47.

The increased revenue will be used to provide county employees a 1 percent increase in salaries.

It took seven tries before the commission found a formula that would gain the needed 13 votes. The first vote was taken at 8:34 p.m. following a 20-minute discussion. The seventh and successful vote was taken at 9:37 p.m.

“It seemed like an auction was going on,” Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said on Tuesday.

Humphrey chairs the commission meetings and could have settled the matter on the fourth vote, which ended in a 12-12 deadlock. Humphrey said he voted “no” because the motion would have meant a tax increase and he felt there was not a need for an increase. He said officeholders could have cut back on their budgets.

Humphrey said he still has the same budget he inherited in 2010. He also said there is new revenue coming to the county and it would be sufficient to keep the tax rate at last year’s level. That would cause an additional drain on the county’s general fund, but he said that fund is still strong.