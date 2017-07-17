Carter Commission debates property tax rate into the night

It will be a new tax rate because the first vote taken during the property tax portion of the commission meeting was to reject a motion by John Lewis to keep the tax rate at last year’s level of $2.45 per $100 of assessed value. That vote failed, with 10 commissioners voting in favor and 14 against.

Several commissioners, including Doc Miller and Robert Carroll, said many people in the county could not afford an increase in property taxes. Carroll responded to comments that the tax increase would amount to only $5 for a $50,000 home by saying that he had property owners on Social Security in his district who already “ran out of money before they ran out of month.”

It is also certain the new property tax rate won’t be the $2.49 figure that the Budget Committee recommended after its long series of meetings and preparations that began in February. That recommendation was also defeated by a 10-14 vote.

Commissioners who voted for the Budget Committee’s recommended increase were: Buford Peters, Willie Grindstaff, Robert Acuff, Albert Meehan, Bradley Johnson, L.C. Tester, Bobbie Gouge-Dietz, Randall Jenkins, Sonya Culler and Kelly Collins.

In other matters, the commission voted against entering into a lawsuit against opioid marketers. The concept had been presented to the commission by attorney Tom Jessee and would have only had one plaintiff: Carter County. The proposal garnered the most votes, with 12 voting for the litigation, 11 against and one abstention. That was not a simple majority of 13 under the rules of the commission.