Elizabethton City Council approves agreement with Appalachian State for park study

There were a couple of items of business about the shelter that were discussed. Two council members were appointed to a transition committee that was formed last month by the Carter County Commission after County Mayor Leon Humphrey stepped down from his leadership position with the shelter.

Councilmen Sam Shipley and Wes Frazier were appointed to represent the city on the transition committee.

The council also heard from the current chairman of the transition committee, Buford Peters, a county commissioner who represents Stoney Creek. Peters introduced himself and welcomed the city's representatives to the committee.

This month's discussion was centered around a few resolutions involving the expenditure of city funds. One was approval of a five-year capital outlay note for $397,500 at 3 percent interest to purchase heavy equipment for the water and sewer operations. The second was an education agreement with Appalachian State University in which landscape architecture students would develop a plan for the city's Covered Bridge Park and Edwards Island Park. The council also discussed fireworks in the city.

The capital outlay note was approved by a 4-2 vote, with Mayor Curt Alexander and Frazier voting against it. Councilman Kim Birchfield was absent.

The funds will be used to purchase several items, including a sewer camera and ancillary equipment for $90,000; an E-55 mini excavator for $79,500; two small trucks with service beds at a total cost of $74,000; an F 450-550 dump truck for $65,000; a Ford F-150 with service bed for $37,000; a 4-by-4 extra cab truck for $27,000; and a trailer with air brakes for $25,000. All of the equipment will replace old equipment in the fleet.

Chris Little, a member of the IDEAS citizens group said the agreement with Appalachian State will provide the city with 16 architectural students and three certified landscape architects to help design a master plan for the two city parks on the banks of the Doe River in downtown.

Councilman Richard Tester asked whether the parks were already covered in a master plan. Jon Hartman, the city's economic and community development director, said they were different plans, with the already completed plan a neighborhood plan while the plan to be completed by Appalachian State students will be a site plan.

Little said the plan will enable the city to seek grants and will provide the foundation for future building in the parks.