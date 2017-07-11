Elizabethton to partner with Appalachian State on downtown parks feasibility study and master plan

The parks have had several improvements in recent years, including the Covered Bridge Stage for musical concerts and other public events. But the IDEAS group of citizens approached the city about further upgrades and, in the words of a city resolution, “a scope of services that could vastly improve the Covered Bridge and Edwards Island parks with the help of Appalachian State University.”

The proposal would have the city sign an education letter of agreement which would allow Appalachian State students “to explore future technology and design concepts, enhance their design skills, and to gain real world hands-on design experience consistent with the program’s overall goals and objectives.”

In addition to providing the students with work experience, the agreement said the program “will give the city the opportunity to work with students developing a scheme for a master plan for the Elizabethton Historic District.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will pay $10,000. That money will be used to enable the students to work on models of proposed products, make six visits to the city during the school year and attend three workshops with qualified industry professionals with relevant project experience and expertise.

The project will run from Aug. 22 until May 10.