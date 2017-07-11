Carter County sees a big interest rate jump on deposits

“I am thrilled that we are getting a much higher interest rate,” Lewis said during an interview in his office on Monday.

He said the increase will add up through the year, until it should be around $200,000 by this time next year. Lewis said that is a significant increase for the county and as the money accumulates over the year, he said it could mean a savings equal to 3 or 4 cents on the property tax rate next year.

Lewis said the recent rises in interest rates has led to a significant increase in the amount of interest the county is receiving for the money placed in its checking account at Citizens Bank. He said under the new agreement, the bank is paying 1.25 percent interest on checking account balances up to $10 million and 1.5 percent on balances over $10 million.

With the low interest rates in place last year, the county only received .2 percent on the money placed in its checking account. For that reason, Lewis said he placed much of the county’s funds in short-term certificates of deposits at several local banks. Those certificates were paying .3 to .35 percent.

He said the situation has now “flip flopped.” The checking account is now paying a higher interest than the certificates of deposit. He said as they mature they will be cashed in and added to the amount in the county’s checking account.

Lewis and the Trustee Office’s bookkeeper, Karla Andrews, keep a close watch on the varying interest rates and the way they now line up. About six of the county’s certificates of deposits will mature in August and all will be cashed in and the cash placed in the checking account.

Andrews said there had been thought of cashing the certificates early, but with the short time left on them and the penalties that come with an early cashing, Andrews said it was better to await the maturity.

Andrews said the certificates of deposit are with many different financial institutions in Carter County. She said professional money managers have told her the county was getting the best returns by keeping the money invested in local financial institutions.