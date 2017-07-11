Carter County Commission debates between tax increase and using reserves

The short answer is because there is no longer $20 million in the county's bank account.

Just five months after the $20 million was first mentioned at the start of this year's budget cycle, that money has been spent down to $11 million. In fact, even more than $9 million has been spent because the county cashed in a $2 million certificate of deposit and added that to the total.

Welcome to the financial world of a middle-sized county, which must meet 26 pay periods a year for deputies and teachers, road workers and administrators. It also must make big annual loan payments on schools and a jail construction projects.

While the discussion on the supposed $20 million windfall has been going on as the county has been setting a budget, some residents have imagined the money was just sitting idly in a vault doing nothing for the citizens of the county.

But the money isn’t idle.

The total rises — and falls — rapidly as the county collects taxes and pays its employees and its bills. The money flow requires a daily check to make sure there is enough money in each of the many accounts to cover the checks the county writes.

On Monday, Carter County Finance Director Christa Byrd and Carter County Trustee Randal Lewis sat down with the Johnson City Press to discuss the $20 million figure that has gained a lot of interest since the Budget Committee recommended the property tax increase to pay for a 1 percent pay raise for its employees.

Lewis said the county's finances don’t work the way that most Carter County households work. Residents receive and spend money in their household accounts based on the breadwinner having 26 pay periods a year.

Lewis said that is not the case with the county. The county's biggest source of income is the property tax, which is due in February. That means every property owner makes a once-a-year payment sometime close to February. At that time, the county has plenty of money, as in $20 million in the bank.

But for the rest of the year, the county's income is spent down. There are a few payments coming to the county’s coffers from the county's landfill and animal shelter, and other taxes coming in from state and federal sources, but the $20 million quickly begins to decline as teachers and deputies are paid every two weeks.

Not all of the $20 million will be spent.

Some of it will remain in fund balances and reserves of various offices. Some of these reserves are required by state law, such as the requirement that the school budget keep 3 percent of its operating budget in reserve.

Other fund balances are in place because it makes good accounting sense, Byrd said.

"I think it would be a serious problem if our fund balance fell below $2.5 million," Byrd said of the General Fund. She said the Government Finance Officers Association suggests that the minimum fund balance should be "no less than two months of regular general fund operating revenues or regular general fund operating expenditures. For the $15,765,003.25 requested for the general fund that would mean the absolute minimum fund balance should be no less than $2,627,500.54.

There are many reasons for keeping that much money in reserve.

She said one reason is to save for a rainy day.

Literally.

When the Doe River devastated the county in 1998, it took a lot of immediate cash to handle the problem, Byrd said.

"FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and TEMA (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency) eventually reimbursed us, but some of it took several years," Byrd said.

Another reason to keep reserves is because of the long time the county goes between property tax payments. She said the county used to have such small reserves that each year it had to borrow money at high interest rates sometime between August and October just to get the county through the dry cash flow until property tax revenues started coming in.

The county has not had to do those "tax anticipation notes" for many years, saving property tax payers a lot of money that would have gone to pay the interest on the notes.

The county currently has a sound base, with more than $4 million in General Fund reserves. But the picture is not nearly as good as it was only a few years ago, when the county had $7 million in reserves.

Back when Jason Cody was the director of finance, the county intentionally built up its reserves over several years because it was expected the county would be building a new school. It was planned to use a lot of the reserves to build the school so the amount the county would have to borrow would be much less.

The County Commission chose to draw that reserve down over the past few years instead of raising property taxes by a larger amount.

Byrd said using some of the reserves to fund one-time expenditures is a good use of the reserves, especially if the county avoids borrowing money and having to pay interest. This use also means the reserves are drawn down just once by a planned amount.

Byrd said using reserves to pay for recurring expenses is a bad idea. Doing that draws down the reserves and the county is then faced with the same recurring expense the next year, with less in reserve.

Eventually, the reserves will be used up, but the recurring expense will still be there. Then taxes will have to be raised to meet the recurring expense.

The talk of this budget cycle has been to draw down the imagined $20 million windfall to pay for the recurring expense of a salary increase, exactly the bad idea Byrd has been warning the County Commission against.