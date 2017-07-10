County responds to redistricting lawsuit

Filed in Chancery Court on June 12, Washington County officials responded to each claim made by Dr. John Daniel, who named Mayor Dan Eldridge, Washington County commissioners and Administrator of Elections Maybell Stewart as defendants in a lawsuit he filed in May.

In 2015, the commission voted 13-10 to reduce the number of commissioners from 25 to 15 and increase the number of districts from 10 to 15, placing one commissioner in each district. The plan is scheduled to take effect following the 2018 general election.

Generally, a county completes a redistricting plan following a decennial census, but many first-time Washington County commissioners who were elected in 2014 followed-through with a promise to reduce the size of the 25-seat commission.

Daniel, who has said he will run for the commission in 2018, believes the seven-year old data used to craft the new districts is outdated and violates the Tennessee Constitution, a claim the county attorney’s office vehemently denies.

In his lawsuit, Daniel stated the new plan “decreases county residents’ representation of ‘One voice, one vote’ by decreasing the number of representatives that come from rural districts, does not address the current locations of minorities and are unable to address the true number of voters at a given precinct.”

“T.C.A. § 5-1-111 requires the Board of County Commissioners to change district boundaries (or redistrict entirely) to apportion the commission into districts of substantially equal population at least once every 10 years. It further empowers the Board of County Commissioners to reapportion at any time it deems such action necessary to maintain substantially equal representation based on population,” County Attorney Tom Seeley said in a statement to the Johnson City Press.

“A representative of the State Comptroller’s Office of Local Government assisted and advised the Board of County Commissioners in the development of this plan which decreased the population deviation between county commission districts to 2.39 percent from 9.9 percent. The plan adopted by the Board of County Commissioners in January 2016 was adopted in compliance with state law, which authorizes the reapportionment to be done at any time, and guarantees substantially equal representation for the citizens of Washington County.”

In its response, county officials denied nearly every single allegation listed in Daniel’s lawsuit, except for some general claims and statements of law.

To build his case, Daniel cited an attorney general opinion, No. U96-005, and wrote, “State law does not authorize a county commission to reapportion its commissioner districts prior to the next decennial census so as to make them more compact where the districts are already substantially equal in population.”

Washington County attorneys believed Daniel’s characterization of that attorney general opinion was misleading.

“In that opinion, the attorney general’s office concluded that a county legislative body may reapportion more than once every 10 years if the county legislative body finds that reapportionment is necessary to maintain districts that are substantially equal in population,” the response states.

The county also denied that County and Technical Services, a county consultant service, advised against redistricting during the 10-year period and before the next federal census — another claim Daniel made in his suit.

Additionally, Daniels mentioned that Greg Matherly, chairman of the commission, withdrew from the county’s Redistricting Committee and advised the mayor and commission to stop and wait for the next census in 2020, another allegation the county responded to as false.

“Chairman Greg Matherly withdrew from the Reapportionment Committee to allow a fellow commissioner without any committee assignments to serve on the committee,” the response states.

Matherly was one of the 10 commissioners to vote against implementing the redistricting plan.

Another of Daniel’s claims the county cited as false, but provided no example, was that redistricting before a federal census had never been done by any county in Tennessee.

The county also denied a claim that Commissioner Joe Grandy, chairman of the Redistricting Committee, participated in gerrymandering by intentionally moving himself and Commissioner Tom Kreiger out of one of the new districts and back into their original district without the committee’s consent.

In addition to its response, the county filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that Washington County should be the defendant rather than Eldridge, the commission and Stewart, who under law should be immune in their official capacities unless conduct amounts to willful, wanton or gross negligence.

On Monday, Daniel countered the county’s response and filed a motion for immediate judgment on the pleadings.

“The plaintiff respectfully requests that the motion for judgment on pleadings be granted and an immediate declaration that the recent redistricting plan is improper and void and that the court award the plaintiff its costs and fees incurred while bringing this lawsuit and for such other general relief as the court deems just and proper,” Daniel’s filing stated.

