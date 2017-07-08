Dennis Cove bridge named for John Paul Mathes

Mathes served as Carter County Circuit Court Clerk for 16 years, retiring in 2014. Prior to that, he served eight years on the Carter County Commission, representing two different districts.

Mathes and his wife, Robin, were killed on July 8, 2016, when a powerful wind storm swept through Carter County, blowing a tree on their campsite on Watauga Lake.

Mathes was a colorful and popular community leader, and the funeral of the couple had to be held in Hampton Elementary School to accommodate everyone. His dedication was also remarkable, highlighted by bluegrass music played by his son, J.P., his wife Leona, and friend, John.