Tweetsie Trail bike shop, Freedom Hall renovations gain approval from Johnson City Commission

With Vice Mayor Jenny Brock at the helm, commissioners unanimously passed all items on the agenda just 37 minutes after the opening prayer.

Brock presided over the commission while Mayor David Tomita, Commissioner Todd Fowler and City Manager Pete Peterson were overseas meeting with investors interested in constructing a sports science facility in Johnson City.

Tweetsie Trail Bicycle Shop

During its first reading, businessman Bryan Winston won the commission’s approval on a rezoning request needed to open a bicycle rental shop at 701 E. Maple St.

Built in the 1920s, Winston is hoping to transform the old grocery store into a service stop for Tweetsie Trail bikers and hikers. Winston said he plans to offer bicycle rentals to the general public, while also serving healthy snacks, drinks and sports-related apparel to passers-by.

“We just prematurely started tearing the roof off because it was a structural issue, and we’ve just been waiting on approval from the city because I didn’t want to do too much until we got that approval,” Winston said.

One facet commissioners seemed really impressed with was Winston’s desire to construct public restrooms outside his shop for Tweetsie Trail users, which could replace the current portable toilet currently being used.

“I’m very supportive of seeing that occur. I think it’s the ideal use of the property,” Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin said. “The fact that the owner is willing to put bathrooms there for use by the general public is outstanding. I’m very pleased to see that.”

If Winston gains approval during the second and third readings of his rezoning request, he hopes to have his shop open by September.

Family Justice Center Partnership

Almost exactly one year since it first opened, the Johnson City/Washington County Family Justice Center has reached its capacity.

With the commission approving the center’s partnership with the 1st Judicial District Court Clinic on Thursday, Director Heather Brack said all available space the organization leases at 196 Montgomery St. will be utilized.

The center is a “one-stop shop” for domestic or sexual abuse victims. The various partners housed inside the center include law-enforcement entities, legal aid teams and health care professionals.

“It’s an unfortunate problem that all communities have. I’m very proud of the way that we’re approaching it in our community to deal with the issue,” Brock said. “The immediate thing is to get the victims out of harms way”

Just last month, the commission approved a partnership between the center and Mountain States Health Alliance for a forensic nurse program.

Freedom Hall Renovations

In the last year or so, renovations at Freedom Hall have included a new HVAC system, new seating, a new roof and renovated restrooms.

Now, the commission has agreed to increase its contract with BurWil Construction by $296,813 to include renovating Freedom Hall’s concession stands, refurbishing the interior and exterior concourse floors and painting the swimming pool.

Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said funding left over from $11.5 million in bond proceeds would be used to pay for the additional renovations and additions, which should take about 12 weeks to complete.

New School Buses

To replace some of its aging fleet, the commission also gave its approval for the purchase of five new school buses.

The five 2018 Blue Bird model buses will total $458,995, which will come from the city’s capital equipment fund. Each bus will be equipped with a Cummins diesel engine and seat 78 passengers.

