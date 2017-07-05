Report: Washington County needs $836 million in infrastructure improvements

The TACIR report, which was released last month, was based on information provided by state and local officials. Based on their findings, infrastructure projects statewide need at least $43.4 billion for improvements — an increase of $3 billion since last year. Since 1998, when TACIR published its first needs survey, the cost of improvement projects in the state grew $29.7 billion.

The top three areas in which these funds are needed are transportation, post-secondary education and water and wastewater management.

Washington County’s top three areas of need were:

• $227.8 million for transportation;

• $194.2 million for water and wastewater;

• $176.3 million for post-secondary education.

Compared to the statewide figure of 8.1 percent of school buildings that are in “less than good” condition, officials in Washington County did not rate local school buildings as “less than good,” which means post-secondary education is the least of the infrastructural expense funds needed from Washington County.

In Washington County, the funds needed during this period total $2,245 per student compared to the statewide average of $2,314.

Washington County needs $22.1 million to maintain the conditions of the public schools, while Johnson City Schools needs $23.5 million. Statewide, public schools need $2 billion, which is an increase of $235 million from the cost reported in the previous inventory.

Less than half of the funds needed to meet the state’s entire public infrastructural needs have been identified, according to the report. Of the $33.9 billion needed, officials are confident that $12.5 billion will be available.

For Washington County, about $135.4 million of the $579.7 million needed has been identified in the report by the TACIR. And despite the county faring well in comparison to statewide education infrastructural improvement, the county’s total estimated cost for infrastructure is $6,624 per capita, compared to $6,578 statewide.

Last year, Washington County Commissioners approved a 40-cent tax increase on county residents to pay for capital projects, including a new Boones Creek K-8 school, upgrades to Jonesborough’s elementary and middle schools, new school buses, a public safety communication system and highway and bridge infrastructure needs.

The full report from the TACIR can be found at the group’s website.