City Commissioners to decide fate of Tweetsie Trail bicycle rental shop

One of the more notable items will be the first reading of a rezoning request from business owner Bryan Winston, who wants to open a bicycle rental shop near the entrance of the oft-used Tweetsie Trail.

Local Motion

After gaining a recommendation from the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission during its June meeting, Winston will ask the commission to rezone the property from its current medium density residential designation to a supporting central business zone, a requirement needed to open his business.

If approved, Winston plans to name his shop Local Motion, where it will operate at 701 E. Maple St. in a building built in the 1920s.

In addition to bicycle rentals, Winston envisions his business providing bikers and hikers with healthy snacks, coffee, drinks, ice cream, pie and sports-related apparel. He also wants his business to serve as a refuge for trail users seeking to relax after a long ride or hike.

“We’re wanting to utilize what the City of Johnson City has put out there in regards to the Tweetsie Trail,” Winston told the Johnson City Press in June. “(We) hope to get more people outside and enjoy the outdoors of East Tennessee.”

Winston is also hoping to install public restrooms on the building’s exterior, which would be available to Tweetsie Trail users.

According to the agenda, the city’s staff recommends approval of the proposed rezoning request.

“Although the Land Use Plan has designated this area as being suitable for ‘Residential’ uses, the area surrounding the property has developed differently than expected when the Land Use Plan was adopted,” the agenda reads.

“The addition of the Tweetsie Trail has generated an increase in both pedestrian and vehicle traffic to this area. The increased traffic, that is predominantly users of the trail for recreation, can be serviced by a small bicycle shop that offers goods and services that are congruent with neighboring uses.”

Family Justice Center

In June, the City Commission approved a partnership between the Washington County/Johnson City Family Justice Center and Mountain States Health Alliance to establish a forensic nurse program and expand the accessibility of sexual assault kits.

Now, the City Commission will consider approving a partnership between the Family Justice Center and the First Judicial District Court Clinic.

According to the two parties’ memorandum of understanding, the organizations hope to work together for the purpose of providing comprehensive services, specifically “supervised visitation services for children and parents struggling to build relationships following episodes of domestic violence, drug addiction and other common problems.”

The First Judicial District Court Clinic assists the court system and judges who struggle to make decisions regarding high-conflict divorce and co-parenting cases. The Court Clinic uses a team of mental health and family studies professionals to interview and assess families to investigate and clarify issues.

Rezoning Request

Commissioners will vote on the third reading of a rezoning request to build five four-bedroom housing units near the 2200 block of South Greenwood Drive.

Petitioner Terry Orth is asking the commission to rezone the property, owned by Jerry Letterman, from a neighborhood district to a high-density residential zone in order to construct the housing units.

The City Commission has already approved two readings of the request and staff recommends approval of the third reading.

The property is south of Full Gospel Holiness Church, west of Evergreen Terrance and east of a Scotchman Gas Station.

