Anti-fluoride group hopes Jonesborough BMA decision withstands

On Thursday, Ron Myers and several concerned citizens will host an “Open Discussion on Water Fluoridation” at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E. Main St., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“What we’re trying to do is have an open discussion for anyone who wants to attend and present both sides of the issue, not just one side,” Myers said.

The anti-fluoride group decided to meet, Myers said, after recent media coverage of fluoride proponents’ attempts to get the BMA’s decision overturned or delayed.

On June 11 and June 19, the Johnson City Press published letters from Mary Anne Snyder-Sowers and Dr. David Kirschke that asked to keep the fluoride on tap in Jonesborough.

“Community water fluoridation is endorsed as safe and effective by the American Dental Association, American Medical Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, among many others, all dedicated to improving public health,” Kirschke wrote.

“Over time, the success of community water fluoridation in preventing cavities and tooth loss led to the development of fluoride-containing toothpaste and other products.”

Kirschke, who serves as the Tennessee Department of Health’s northeast regional health officer, and several other health professionals have also formed a group that meets monthly on the campus of East Tennessee State University to discuss ways to reverse the board’s decision.

“The thing that’s sort of frustrating is this was discussed a year ago, and none of these people showed up at the meetings and didn’t have anything to say,” Myers said. “Now, all of a sudden, they’re all upset over it, and they’re trying to reverse the decision the board made in February because they didn’t like the vote.”

Myers and others citizens are concerned by a certificate of analysis that shows the fluoride water in Jonesborough contains other chemicals including arsenic, which is known to cause cancer and other serious health problems, according to the American Cancer Society.

“We’re just trying to present the other side of the issue, which doesn’t seem to get no coverage in the press,” Myers said.

After several months of debate from both sides, the BMA voted 3-1 to remove fluoride in February. Aldermen Chuck Vest, David Sell and Jerome Fitzgerald all voted in favor of removing fluoride, while Alderman Terry Countermine voted against its removal.

Myers said all of the aldermen are invited to Thursday’s meeting, as well as anyone who is interesting in debating the topic.

The fluoride was scheduled to be removed from Jonesborough’s water supply at the first of July or 120 days after the BMA’s decision.

The anti-fluoride activists have also begun shifting their attention to Johnson City, where Myers claims they’ve been unsuccessful in obtaining a certificate of analysis on its water supply.

