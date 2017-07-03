House Speaker Harwell tours projected site of Tri-Cities aerospace park

House Speaker Beth Harwell was at Tri-Cities Airport Monday afternoon, one day before her appearance in Tuesday’s Kingsport and Bristol Fourth of July parades, and took the time to join Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable in a tour around a prospective aerospace park.

“There is a lot of potential, and it will be so great for Upper East Tennessee,” Harwell said.

The objective is to develop land adjoining the airport and make it capable of housing aerospace and advanced manufacturing companies. Depending on how the site is developed, the project could yield somewhere around 1,500 and 2,000 new jobs.

Another intriguing facet is nearby Northeast State Community College’s aviation program, which could partner with any one of the companies that end up landing in the park.

Venable said he appreciated Harwell taking the time to visit considering how busy her schedule can be in Nashville.

“She’s attuned to things like this. She’s really an economic development (person),” said Venable, who knew Harwell from his time as a state legislator in the 1990s.

“I think it’s our first great opportunity to provide the kind of jobs we want to for the people around here. And the combination of Northeast State, these 140 flat acres that you can play billiards on, I think will change the face of the region.”

Hawwell remained quier for the majority of the tour, asking few questions but listening attentively to Mark Canty, Tri-Cities Airport’s director of business development, explain how the estimated $20.7-million project would work.

The visit began with a short presentation on the second floor of the terminal building, where Canty discussed the aerospace park’s cost, the logistics involved and the economic gain.

One of the most significant benefits would be the park’s vicinity to the airport, including the existing taxiway system, something few other aerospace parks in Tennessee would offer.

Other benefits mentioned were the magnitude of the site, its existing stormwater detention system, which is ready to accommodate future development, and an existing 5-acre concrete aircraft apron that can hold large airplanes.

“The fact that we will have one continuous large site (is beneficial),” Canty said. “It’s not broken up into several parcels. So if we have a large manufacturer that needs large continuous space, then we’ll have that.”

After the presentation, Harwell, Canty and Venable hopped into a bus and actually visited the 140-acre site located on the airfield’s south end.

The site’s topography is quite diverse, with extreme hills neighboring deep valleys — an aspect Canty said has discouraged a few business prospects in the past. While hard to imagine, Canty said engineers are confident the site can be graded using existing dirt.

The site’s adjoining 21 acres are already graded and certified for immediate development under the Select Tennessee Sites Program.

Canty explained that the old Hamilton Road, which splits the site in two and is no longer used by the public, would also be eliminated as part of the grading process.

Following the tour, Harwell commended the cooperation she’s seen from local county and city officials while they’ve pursued the project.

“That is rare, but it’s so refreshing. And when they do (cooperate), they’ll all win and then obviously the state can maybe help, as well,” Harwell said.

A preliminary intergovernmental financing agreement has Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol paying 55 percent and Washington and Johnson City contributing 45 percent to the project. The airport has already committed to spending $3 million.

During the last legislative session, Gov. Bill Haslam and several local lawmakers created a competitive grant process to provide about $30 million in improvement funding for airports across the state.

Harwell said she wasn’t sure about the grant’s timeline, but once it’s established, local officials are hoping to secure about $8 million to expedite construction.

While the timetable is extremely flexible, officials are hoping to begin moving dirt in February, and depending on the amount of state funding, the project could be completed in nine months to a year.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.