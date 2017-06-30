So far, Jones only candidate interested in filling Washington County 4th District seat

Actually just one, to be exact.

Dr. Jodi Polaha Jones, an associate professor at East Tennessee State University, has been the only person to openly say she would like to be nominated to represent the district encompassing the East Tennessee State University campus and the Tree Streets neighborhood.

In February, Baker nominated Jones to fill David Tomita’s 4th District seat, which he gave up after becoming Johnson City’s mayor.

Baker was also the only commissioner to vote for Jones, who lost that bid to retired 1st Judicial District Chancellor Richard Johnson. If more than two candidates are nominated, commissioners vote in rounds and eliminate a nominee each round until only one remains.

“I remain interested in serving my community in any capacity where my skills and energy are appropriately leveraged. Indeed I had considered the County Commission a good fit in the past and still do today,” Jones said in an email to the Johnson City Press.

Jones has lived in Johnson City for 10 years, serving as the Southside Neighborhood Organization president from 2011 to 2014. She’s also served as the chair of the Johnson City Food Cooperative Interest Group chair since 2014 and was involved with the Tannery Knob Task Force since September 2016.

During Monday’s commission meeting, Chairman Greg Matherly formally accepted Baker’s letter of resignation. In that letter, Baker said “major life transitions,” including the death of her father and her recent marriage, contributed to her decision.

“With all this on my plate, I now need to resign from my position as county commissioner. I’m simply unable to give this job the time and attention it deserves,” Baker wrote.

Jones called Baker an “exemplary commissioner” for her contributions to the governing body.

“When I had the opportunity to speak with many of the commissioners last February, they frequently spoke of her strong contribution to the group's work. As a resident of her district I'll miss having her voice represent me, but wholly support her need to take a break at this important time in her life,” Jones said.

Two other candidates for Tomita’s seat, Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Tyler Parsons and former County Commissioner Phil McPeak, both said they were not interested in the nomination this time.

“Unfortunately with me right in the beginning of (the Cardinals’) season, it will be tough timing to get involved. At this time, I wouldn’t have interest due to my schedule,” said Parsons, who made it to the third round of voting in February before losing to Johnson.

McPeak was first elected to the commission in 1994 and won a second term in 1998. Although he lost in 2002, he won again in 2006 and served another four years.

“I just don’t think I’m interested in this point in time,” McPeak said. “I don’t have any plans of entering the race at this point in time. I’ve got enough on my plate as it is.”

Former Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout, another perceivable contender for the spot, moved to Charleston, S.C., to start a new job.

Since making the announcement this week, Matherly and Johnson said absolutely no one had contacted them about becoming a nominee.

“If they’re running, they’re keeping it a secret,” Johnson said.

Matherly hopes the appointment to fill Baker’s seat will come up during the July 24 commission meeting.

