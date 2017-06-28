Officials see athletics, outdoor tourism as centerpiece to Johnson City's growth

There’s East Tennessee State University’s new football stadium and TVA Credit Union Ballpark’s new turf and renovations; a new athletic complex beside the new Boones Creek K-8 school; and the addition of rectangle and diamond fields in Johnson City. Then there’s the Tweetsie Trail. And the Tannery Knobs bike park.

These undertakings have filled meeting agendas and absorbed precious budget space as officials seem confident that sports tourism and outdoor recreation investments will bolster the local economy.

But perhaps the most impactful initiative — some speculate since the addition of the Quillen College of Medicine — could be decided within the coming weeks.

Mayor David Tomita, Commissioner Dr. Todd Fowler, City Manager Pete Peterson and several ETSU sports science officials will travel to Asia this weekend to meet with foreign investors interested in creating a sports science research facility in Johnson City.

The proposal is to build an estimated $50 million facility on a city-owned 30-acre plot of land adjacent to Innovation Park on West Market Street.

“It’s the kind of thing that could put Johnson City on the map,” Tomita said. “We like where we are, but not everybody has a reason to come here. What’s exciting is that (facility) is going to give thousands and thousands of people who would have never considered coming to Johnson City, Tennessee, a reason to come here and stay for a while.”

Fowler, with his background in sports medicine, said he could foresee the facility being a community center for coaches while also serving the needs of high school, collegiate, professional and Olympic athletes.

“Having a place to train here in Johnson City would attract people from all over the United States, I think, to come and do (athletic) camps,” Fowler said.

The 10-day Asia trip will consist of meetings in Beijing and a tour around similar facilities in Taipei, Taiwan.

“We’re just showing our willingness to work with them to make this happen. There is a lot of work left to do and a lot of questions left to answer, but we hope to answer most of those while we’re over there. Then come back and everybody get busy,” Tomita said.

In addition to the research and training components, the facility’s economic impact would encompass a much larger area than just the immediate surroundings of West Market Street.

“They’ve talked about dorms, and they’re even talked about possibly a hotel there where people could come and stay for extended periods of time,” Fowler said. “There are unbelievable possibilities.”

Fowler said that for years, some Chinese and Taiwan athletes have attended athletic camps at Milligan College, and those same athletes could be lured back to the new facility to learn from ETSU’s Meg and Mike Stone, both widely-known in the field of sports science.

The Stones, two other faculty members and two students will be along for the trip representing ETSU’s Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Coach Education.

“The reason I think they came to ETSU, if you look, we have a Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Coach Education, we have graduate and doctoral programs in sports science, we have faculty here who are contributing quite a bit of scholarly work in the field of sports science. So they've heard about ETSU,” Joe Smith, spokesman for ETSU, said.

Fowler called the Stones’ contributions “key” to the project.

“They have started something here with teaching coaches, teaching exercise physiology and putting it all together with sports medicine. Nobody else in the country is doing that except them,” Fowler said.

“It’s a great vision to have and we’re just trying to pull everything together.”

Also, the facility is ideally suited to fit into the city’s broader scheme of growing its sports tourism footprint.

“It’s a different kind of sports tourism, but tourism nonetheless, and it accomplishes the same thing that having a soccer tournament, softball or baseball tournament would do. It’s going to bring people from out of town here to spend money,” Tomita said.

“These will be world-class, well-funded athletes coming in to stay in our town to train, and along the way, they’re going to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores. It works perfectly in concert with what we’re doing now.”

Last May, a National Association of Sports Commissions study revealed that Johnson City could reap $6 million more in revenue by building four new athletic fields.

Since that revelation, city commissioners have mulled over a location for more athletic amenities, where it could host more sporting tournaments and local parks and recreation league games.

Fowler floated the idea of even hosting some of the tournament championships at grander locations, such as Freedom Hall, Summers-Taylor Stadium, the minidome and the new sports science facility.

“We may be the center in the Southeastern United States for athletic events. There’s lots of possibilities and lots of potential, but we don’t know how far it’s going to go,” Fowler said.

Similar to the medical and pharmacy school, Tomita suggested the project could provide additional economic stability to the region.

“The reason you don’t see Johnson City going through peaks and valleys of the economy is because our economy is stabilized because of the university, because of Mountain States and because of the VA. This would give another thing. Olympics go on in a recession or in good times,” Tomita said.

While the sports science center has been talked about for nearly two years, Tomita credits former Johnson City Mayor Jeff Banyas for keeping the investors at the table.

“He recognized what it was. When it was about ready to slip away and be but a memory, he breathed a lot of life into it,” Tomita said.

