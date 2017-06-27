Work continuing on projects around Johnson City

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Downtown Square Parking Lot — resurfacing. Closed in sections. Cars parked in closed section will be subject to towing.

• West Mountainview Road (between North Roan Street and Browns Mill Road) — installation of roundabout. Road closed. Homes, businesses accessible via North Roan.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 951 Suncrest Drive — booster station installation.

• Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Chadwick Road (100 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Commerce Street (between West Market and Roan streets) — water line maintenance; lane closures.

• Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• East Lakeview Drive (200 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Chamber Drive and Dennis Drive — tank construction; road closed at construction site.

All work is weather permitting.