Unicoi board approves budget with ARC grant match funding intact

But the 3-2 vote did not come without a contentious discussion of the Erwin Linear Trail extension project included in the ARC allocation, the removal of a former Unicoi County commissioner who was escorted out the board’s meeting room by law enforcement and Alderman Roger Cooper’s announcement that he will ask the state Comptroller’s Office to investigate Unicoi’s commitment to the trail project.

Based on his personal research of the ARC Power Grant awarded to the town of Erwin to extend the trail to Unicoi and his review of Unicoi’s 2016 board meeting minutes, Cooper said he believes “an unlawful conspiracy or fraud to withhold” information about the town’s commitment to the grant has been committed. He also alleged the town violated the state’s Sunshine Law, which Cooper said would nullify any action taken in violation of the law.

“As an alderman, I took an oath to adhere to all laws of the town and I have a duty to adhere to the law and notify the state Comptroller’s Office of any fraud,” Cooper said. Cooper told the Johnson City Press after the meeting he has “not yet” spoken to the Comptroller’s Office about the matter but intends to.

Cooper also told the Press the trail extension was discussed in the board’s budget workshops but not in the detail included a concept plan with maps of three potential routes through Unicoi that was prepared for Erwin’s grant application.

Former Unicoi County Commissioner James Howell, who spoke in opposition to the trail earlier in the meeting, was called out of order when he interrupted Mayor Johnny Lynch’s response to another Unicoi resident who had spoken in opposition to the project. As Howell began to speak about Lynch’s reason for seeking another term as a mayor in the town’s last election, Lynch used his gavel to halt Howell’s remarks.

Lynch told Howell he was out of order. Howell continued to speak about people who had contacted him in opposition to the trail when Lynch used the gavel again, again told Howell he was out of order and then asked a county deputy providing security for the meeting to remove him.

After the deputy escorted Howell outside, Howell’s daughter, Jamie Simms, whose husband also spoke against the trail, told Lynch, “That’s not right. You pulled my daddy out of here when my daddy could have hurt (the deputy). Anybody could have hurt him. And yet you spend money on a trail and you don’t pay him anything.”

Former Johnson City Mayor Pete Paduch, who last week levied heavy criticism of the town’s financial management, also spoke during the meeting and repeated his earlier contention that “the budget is a mess.”

Alderwoman Kathy Bullen who voted against the budget’s approval along with Cooper, had previously made a motion to delay the vote for one month to allow time for another budget workshop. But because her motion came while another motion to approve the budget was pending, the budget was approved without a vote on the proposed delay.

Following the budget approval, the board voted to amend its agenda to consider Bullen’s request to hire an assistant town recorder to help Town Recorder Mike Housewright with a variety of duties, including the documentation of financial transactions related to the town’s repeat audit finding of non-segregation of duties.

Following a cordial discussion by the board that included formation of a committee to explore the hiring of an assistant, the board unanimously approved a motion to form the committee made by Bullen and seconded by Cooper.

