Independence Day closings chart

Postal Service: There will be no city or rural delivery of mail on July 4. All post offices and branches will be closed and retail window service will not be available. Express Mail will be delivered if a holiday premium was paid. Mail will not be delivered to post office boxes but lobbies will be open. Mail will not be collected from arterial collection boxes. Outgoing mail will not be dispatched or processed. The Passport Office along with the Business Mail Entry Unit will be closed.

Financial institutions: All banks and credit unions will be closed on July 4.

Johnson City: All city offices will be closed on July 4. Garbage and recycling services will be on their regular schedules. The Johnson City Public Library also will be closed on July 4. There will be several closings connected to the fireworks show at Freedom Hall Civic Center. These include: the walking track at Kermit Tipton Stadium closed all day July 4 until noon on July 5; Broyles and Seaver ballfields will be off limits (including practices) beginning July 2 until noon on July 5; the west side of Kermit Tipton Stadium (Liberty Bell Boulevard entrance) will be closed to all foot traffic beginning July 2 until noon on July 5; and Metro-Kiwanis Park will be closed on July 4.

Washington County: All Washington County offices located on Main Street in Jonesborough will be closed on June 30 for Jonesborough Days. All offices at the Washington County Courthouse and George Jaynes Justice Center, both in Jonesborough, and the county’s offices on Marketplace Boulevard in Johnson City will be closed on July 4.

Jonesborough: All town offices will be closed on July 4.

ETSU: All offices will be closed on July 4.

Elizabethton: All city offices will be closed on July 4. Tuesday through Thursday garbages routes will be collected one day late, with Thursday and Friday routes being collected on Friday.

Carter County: All offices at the Carter County Courthouse and Justice Center will be closed on July 4.

Erwin: All city offices will be closed on July 4.

Unicoi County: All offices at the Unicoi County Courthouse will be closed on July 4.

Mountain City: All city offices will be closed on July 4. Garbage will be collected on the next regular day.

Johnson County: All offices at the Johnson County Courthouse will be closed on July 4.